Softball players representing the Mid-Penn Conference are set for the 2023 Carpenter Cup Classic scheduled for June 19-21 at Philadelphia’s FDR Park.

The Mid Penn team won the Carpenter Cup for the first time in 2022.

In its 18th season, the tournament, named after former Philadelphia Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter, pulls in players representing 16 franchises from different regions. The format consists of pool play for four different brackets followed by elimination rounds until a champion is crowned.

The Mid Penn’s 14-player team, coached by Cumberland Valley assistant Randy Kinsey, is part of Bracket C.

Here are some more details. More information can be found on the Phillies’ website.

The Roster

2-Meghan Fisher (Central Dauphin)

5-Emma Morgan (Cumberland Valley)

6-Keira Price (Cedar Cliff)

7-Ayahna Fleischer (Susquenita)

8-Maddie Martin (Cumberland Valley)

10-Riley Mullen (Shippensburg)

11-Elizabeth Gaisior (Juniata)

13-Sam Rybacki (Mechanicsburg)

16-Fallon McFadden (Millersburg)

17-Kaydon Brandt (Susquenita)

28-Sammy Magee (Northern)

31-Olivia Lebitz (Shippensburg)

44-Annika Shearer (Cumberland Valley)

55-Katelyn Strawser (Lower Dauphin)

Head Coach: Randy Kinsey (Cumberland Valley)

Assistants: Tracy Cox (Keystone Krunch), Steve McCoy (Cedar Cliff), Glenn Reinhardt (Trinity)

The Schedule

Pool play – Tuesday, June 20

8 a.m.: Delaware South at Mid Penn

10 a.m.: Mid Penn at Delaware County

2 p.m.: Mid Penn at Mercer County

Bracket games – Wednesday, June 21

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.: Bracket C No. 1 at Bracket A No. 1

Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.: Bracket A No. 2 at Bracket C No. 1

Semifinals, 11 a.m.: Quarterfinal winners

Championship, 3 p.m.: Semifinal winners

Higher-seeded teams will be the “home” teams for the semifinal and championship games. Same-seeded teams will determine home and away sides via coin flip.

Rain dates are scheduled for June 22, 26 and 27.

