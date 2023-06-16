Rybacki's three-run triple capped a 12-run second inning for the Wildcats in their District 3 Class 5A opener against Elizabethtown.
Tim Gross
Softball players representing the Mid-Penn Conference are set for the 2023 Carpenter Cup Classic scheduled for June 19-21 at Philadelphia’s FDR Park.
The Mid Penn team won the Carpenter Cup for the first time in 2022.
In its 18th season, the tournament, named after former Philadelphia Phillies owners Bob and Ruly Carpenter, pulls in players representing 16 franchises from different regions. The format consists of pool play for four different brackets followed by elimination rounds until a champion is crowned.
The Mid Penn’s 14-player team, coached by Cumberland Valley assistant Randy Kinsey, is part of Bracket C.
Here are some more details. More information can be found on the Phillies’
. website The Roster
2-Meghan Fisher (Central Dauphin)
5-Emma Morgan (Cumberland Valley)
6-Keira Price (Cedar Cliff)
7-Ayahna Fleischer (Susquenita)
8-Maddie Martin (Cumberland Valley)
10-Riley Mullen (Shippensburg)
11-Elizabeth Gaisior (Juniata)
13-Sam Rybacki (Mechanicsburg)
16-Fallon McFadden (Millersburg)
17-Kaydon Brandt (Susquenita)
28-Sammy Magee (Northern)
31-Olivia Lebitz (Shippensburg)
44-Annika Shearer (Cumberland Valley)
55-Katelyn Strawser (Lower Dauphin)
Head Coach: Randy Kinsey (Cumberland Valley)
Assistants: Tracy Cox (Keystone Krunch), Steve McCoy (Cedar Cliff), Glenn Reinhardt (Trinity)
The Schedule Pool play – Tuesday, June 20
8 a.m.: Delaware South at Mid Penn
10 a.m.: Mid Penn at Delaware County
2 p.m.: Mid Penn at Mercer County
Bracket games – Wednesday, June 21
Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.: Bracket C No. 1 at Bracket A No. 1
Quarterfinals, 9 a.m.: Bracket A No. 2 at Bracket C No. 1
Semifinals, 11 a.m.: Quarterfinal winners
Championship, 3 p.m.: Semifinal winners
Higher-seeded teams will be the “home” teams for the semifinal and championship games. Same-seeded teams will determine home and away sides via coin flip.
Rain dates are scheduled for June 22, 26 and 27.
Photos: Cumberland Valley defeats Garnet Valley in PIAA softball
Cumberland Valley's pitcher Sydney May reaches 200 career strike outs during the second inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sydney May fires in a strike during the first inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer, left, slides safely into home in front of Garnet Valley's Rylee Bailey during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Stroup makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the tag from Garnet Valley's Zoey Rogers during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sydney May fields a ground ball to the mound in time to make the out at first base against Garnet Valley's Jenna Fulmer during the second inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's pitcher Sydney May, right, crosses home plate during the second inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's pitcher Sydney May throws a strike during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer smiles after hitting a single during the third inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kayley Krause steals third in the fourth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening against Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Annika Shearer hits a single during the fifth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game against Garnet Valley on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Stroup, left, slides home for a run in front of Garnet Valley's Rylee Bailey during the fifth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Morgan crosses home plate for a run in front of Garnet Valley's Rylee Bailey during the fifth inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley takes the field during the seventh inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening against Garnet Valley at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Emma Morgan fields a ground ball to the infield in time to make the out at first base against Garnet Valley's Emily Orsini during the seventh inning in a PIAA Class 6A first round game on Monday evening at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!