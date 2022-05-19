Mid-Penn Softball: State College tops East Pennsboro for conference title

State College’s journey to the 2022 Mid-Penn softball championship culminated with a 4-2 win over East Pennsboro in Thursday’s title game at Big Spring High School. It began with the Little Lions’ pre-season projection as a midpack finisher in the Commonwealth Division. But it kicked into overdrive in Newville, where the Lions learned a lesson during an April 23 tournament on the same field where they would later raise a conference trophy.

“We lost to Chambersburg here,” State College coach Shawn Herncane said. “We lost 10-7, and we were up 6-1 in the fourth or fifth and gave it back. And from that moment forward, that’s kind of where we said, ‘Hey, anything can happen. We can’t ever take our foot off the gas.’ And that really changed the season for us.”

From there, the Little Lions (18-2) roared through the back half of their season and jumped to a 2-0 lead in the Clash of the Cats Thursday when Sydney Wells punched a first-inning pitch into shallow left-center field, bringing home Jess Hawbaker, who led off with a single and Mady Burkey, who was hit by a pitch with one out.

The Panthers (15-3) punched back.

After State College’s Zia Bodnar pitched three perfect innings, the top of East Pennsboro’s lineup wrestled the momentum back in the fourth. Madison Badali reached base on an infield single, and Irys Kline shot an opposite-field home run over the left field fence to tie the game at two.

“She’s a phenomenal player,” East Pennsboro head coach Sharon Etter said of Kline, a freshman who also made a sliding two-out catch in left field to end a State College threat in the second inning. “She’s going to have a great career in softball. She brings a lot to the team offensively and defensively and even just with her spirit, her competitiveness. It’s nice to have somebody like that on the team.”

The Panthers continued to apply pressure in the inning. Zoe Holbert drew a one-out walk and starting pitcher Jackie Capers followed it with a single.

But Bodnar bore down, striking out Ella Harter and Nalyssa Nerat to end the inning. Bordner fired a complete game, collecting nine strikeouts and allowing just the walk to Holbert.

“She’s a competitor,” Herncane said of Bodnar. “She wants to compete every single time. I had no doubt she could come back and fire through a couple strong innings.”

Outside of the fourth-inning flurry, only two other East Pennsboro batters reached base. Molly Swope singled with one out in the fifth, and Marissa Schell reached on an error in the sixth.

The Panthers mustered four hits against Bodnar.

“We just couldn’t get that momentum going,” Etter said, “and that was critical. That was the whole outcome of the game, really.”

State College reclaimed its lead in the bottom half of the fifth. Ava Bierly drew stuck a leadoff single down the first base line, and Burkey walked behind her. They advanced to second and third on a wild pitch before Olivia McTavish drove in Bierly for the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly to center field.

“I think they just continued to chip away,” Herncane said. “They’re very confident. They know they’re in every game when Zia’s in the circle. We get a lot of great plays from our freshmen middle infielders, and our outfield plays great.”

Wells added an insurance run, driving Burkey home with an RBI single to right field. Capers pitched a complete game for the Panthers, allowing eight hits while striking out five and walking two. Bodnar retired the final six batters after Schell reached base in to lead off the sixth inning to complete the Little Lions’ conference title run.

“This really catapults us into that postseason state of mind that we need to be in,” said Herncane, whose team next plays Mifflin County in the finals of the District 6 Class 6A Tournament Wednesday. “I think it gives us a lot of confidence.”

Meanwhile, East Pennsboro awaits its opponent for the District 3 Class 4A quarterfinals scheduled for May 26.

“They were very competitive games,” Etter said of the team’s late-season string of games, including a pair of conference tournament tilts, “so it’s nice to get a little bit of a break here and just kind of regroup as we head into districts.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

