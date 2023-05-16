The softball postseason kicks off Wednesday with a pair of semifinal games, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., that feature Sentinel area teams. Mechanicsburg, the Keystone Division champion, faces Colonial Division winner Greencastle-Antrim at Mount Rock Elementary School in Newville while reigning Capital Division champ East Pennsboro faces Central Dauphin, the Commonwealth Division winner, at Big Spring High School.

Semifinal winners are scheduled to face off for the conference crown at 4:30 Thursday at Big Spring.

Following is a look at the semifinal matchups.

MECHANICSBURG (19-1) vs. GREENCASTLE-ANTRIM (15-4)

How they got here: The Wildcats went undefeated in Keystone Division games (14-0) after sharing the division crown last year. They captured their first outright division title since 2018. The Blue Devils finished tied with Northern for the top spot in the Colonial Division but earned a tiebreaker with a regular-season sweep of the Polar Bears. Greencastle earned its first division title since 2019.

Common opponents: Mechanicsburg also faced Northern, defeating the Polar Bears 3-1 in a regular-season finale Monday. Both teams also faced off against Northeastern during the regular season. Mechanicsburg opened the season with a 14-4 win over the Bobcats in Manchester March 21 while the Blue Devils suffered an 8-6 setback to Northeastern at home May 5.

Players to watch: Mechanicsburg’s Jada Lacey and Sam Rybacki have helped keep opposing bats in check from the pitching circle. The Wildcats have allowed two runs or fewer in 13 of their 20 contests. Rybacki took the ball Monday, allowing one run on four hits in seven innings against a Northern lineup that averaged 10.7 runs per game. Sophomore shortstop Meadow Gambacurta has powered the Blue Devils lineup. In the two wins against Northern, she went 3-for-7 with a double, a home run and two runs scored.

Notes: Greencastle wrapped up its regular season with a 6-5 loss at Chambersburg Tuesday. The Blue Devils have not lost consecutive games all season, going 3-0. Mechanicsburg also suffered a loss Friday, dropping a 5-1 decision to Cumberland Valley. The Blue Devils have not reached the Mid-Penn championship game since 2017. Greencastle won the tournament in 2010. Mechanicsburg has not advanced past the Mid-Penn semifinals in the league's current champions-only format.

EAST PENNSBORO (14-2) vs. CENTRAL DAUPHIN (18-1)

How they got here: The Panthers won their third straight Capital Division title with a 12-0 record against division opponents. The Rams captured their first division crown since 2019.

Common opponents: The teams did not face a common opponent during the regular season.

Players to watch: Jackie Capers has been a stalwart in the Panthers’ pitching circle, appearing in all 16 games with a 1.76 ERA and 120 strikeouts to 38 walks. Kayla Fletcher has helped set the table for the Central Dauphin lineup from the leadoff spot as a freshman.

Notes: The Rams’ lone loss came in a 9-4 setback at Chambersburg March 29. They’ve won 16 games in a row since. East Pennsboro’s two losses came against Greencastle-Antrim and Fleetwood. Since the May 4 setback to the Tigers, the Panthers have won three games in a row, outscoring opponents 56-2 during that stretch. East Pennsboro has scored double-digit runs in 11 of its 16 games. Central Dauphin last won the Mid-Penn title in 2019, which was also the last time the Rams won their division. The Panthers reached last year's championship game, falling to Commonwealth champion State College.

