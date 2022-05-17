Mid-Penn Softball: Previewing Wednesday's semifinal matchup between Big Spring and East Pennsboro

The softball postseason kicks off with the four-team Mid-Penn tournament scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Newville.

In one of Wednesday’s semifinals, Colonial Division champion Big Spring meets Capital Division champion East Pennsboro at Big Spring High School. The other semifinal pits Mid-Penn Commonwealth champion State College against Keystone Division co-champion Lower Dauphin at Mount Rock Elementary School.

Following is a look at the matchup between the Bulldogs and Panthers.

Big Spring (17-3) vs. East Pennsboro (14-2)

Site and time: Big Spring at 4:30 p.m.

How they got there: The Bulldogs earned their first division title since 2011, clinching the Colonial Division crown with a pair of wins over Shippensburg. East Pennsoro won its second straight division title with an 11-1 division record.

Common opponents: The teams did not have any overlap in their schedules this season. Big Spring dropped a 5-3 decision to State College, one of the other semifinalists, in the Bulldogs’ April 23 tournament.

Trends: Big Spring closed its season strong, winning its final eight games by a combined score of 93-24 and shutting out their last three opponents. The Panthers also ended the regular season on a winning streak with five straight victories by a combined score of 63-13.

Key players: Senior Emilee Sullivan has driven in 28 runs for the Bulldogs with five doubles, a triple and six home runs from primarily the No. 3 spot in the lineup. Freshman Irys Kline leads the Panthers with 28 RBIs and has belted eight of the team’s 13 home runs.

In the circle: Raychael Holtry and Rylee Piper have been the Bulldogs’ one-two pitching punch this season. Jackie Capers has carried most of the Panthers’ pitching load.

Note: While Wednesday marks the first meeting between the two programs this season, it might not be the last. Big Spring and East Pennsboro ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the District 3 Class 4A power rankings as of Tuesday evening. The district tournament is scheduled to begin Monday.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

