Tayler Yoder went 4 for 4 at the plate Wednesday, hitting two home runs, driving in four runs total, to help the Polar Bears defeat visiting Big Spring 8-6 in a battle atop the Mid-Penn Coloinal standings.

Trailing 1-0 after a Fallon Feaser home run in the top of the first inning, the Polar Bears (5-1, 4-0 Colonial) struck back with three runs in the bottom of the first. Yoder started the surge with a leadoff single and scored on a Hannah Keith double. Sammy Magee and Jessie Li followed up with RBI singles to give Northern a lead it never gave back.

Northern added to its lead with two runs in the fourth, including one on a Yoder solo home run, and three in the fifth on Yoder’s three-run home run.

Trailing 8-3 through five innings, the Bulldogs (4-1, 3-1), who also got a solo home run from Victoria Rinaldi in the fifth, closed the gap with three runs in the top of the sixth, but Magee, who entered the pitching circle in the fifth inning to relieve Singer, shut the door after the three-run spurt.

Northern continues its Colonial slate Tuesday at home against unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim while Big Spring hosts James Buchanan.

Panthers stay perfect

A five-run first inning sent East Pennsboro on its way to an 11-1 victory over Susquehanna Township, keeping the unbeaten Panthers in first place of the Mid-Penn Capital Division.

The Panthers (5-0, 4-0 Capital) trailed 1-0 heading into the bottom of the first before Chelsea Hoover led off the inning with the first of her two doubles. She scored on a ball hit by Madison Badali and an error from the Indians (2-1, 2-1), who also committed an error on a ball hit by Irys Kline that allowed Badali to score and give the Panthers a lead they never relinquished.

Jackie Capers pitched four shutout innings after giving up an earned run in the first. She struck out nine batters and walked two and also had two doubles at the plate.

East Pennsboro has more than a week off before hosting Greencastle-Antrim in a nonleague game April 14.

Another Bubbler comeback bid

Boiling Springs has gone 0-4 since opening its season with a 21-0 win over Camp Hill, but the Bubblers suffered the last two losses by a total of three runs. After charging back from a 5-0 deficit to undefeated Greencastle in a 6-5 loss Tuesday, the Bubblers, once again, put together a comeback bid that just fell short Wednesday in a 6-4 loss at home against West Perry.

The Bubblers (1-4, 0-4 Colonial) gave up three runs in the top of the first but erased the deficit with two runs in the bottom of the inning and another run in the second. The Mustangs ( ) reclaimed the lead with lone runs in the fourth and sixth innings before Boiling Springs’ Mya Gilliam cut the deficit back to one with a solo home run.

West Perry pitcher Addison Wiest aided her cause with an RBI double in the top of the seventh before retiring the Bubblers in order in the bottom of the inning to preserve the victory.

Boiling Springs visits Shippensburg Tuesday.

EXTRA BASES

Wednesday’s big hits

Doubles

Maya Fields, Boiling Springs

Jackie Capers, East Pennsboro (2)

Chelsea Hoover, East Pennsboro (2)

Zoe Holbert, East Pennsboro

Hannah Keith, Northern

Cierra Bender, Shippensburg

Ariel Cook, Trinity

Madison Smith, Trinity

Triples

Gracie Barder, East Pennsboro

Home runs

Fallon Feaser, Big Spring

Victoria Rinaldi, Big Spring

Mya Gilliam, Boiling Springs

Tayler Yoder, Northern (2)

WEDNESDAY'S SCORES

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry 6, Boiling Springs 4

Northern 8, Big Spring 6

Shippensburg 17, James Buchanan 7 (6 inn.)

Mid-Penn Capital

Harrisburg 12, Camp Hill 2

East Pennsboro 11, Susquehanna Township 1 (5 inn.)

Middletown 6, Trinity 4

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Altoona at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Central Dauphin, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

