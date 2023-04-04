Sam Rybacki’s no-hit shutout kept Mechanicsburg’s season-long unbeaten streak intact Tuesday, as the Wildcats blanked Gettysburg 5-0 in a Mid-Penn Keystone clash at Gettysburg.

Ryabacki struck out 12 batters and walked three in the seven-inning no-hit effort. She also hit a triplem drove in a run and scored a run. Kelsea Harshbarger helped cushion a 2-0 lead for Mechanicsburg (6-0, 3-0 Keystone) in the fifth inning, driving in a pair of runs with two outs to stretch the lead to four.

Emily Bittner and Lauren Paul also picked up RBIs for Mechanicsburg, which has outscored opponents 46-3 over its last four games. Danika Kump took the loss for the Warriors (0-4, 0-2), striking out five and walking seven while giving up the five earned runs.

After posting wins in back-to-back days, Mechanicsburg is scheduled to return to the field Thursday to host Carlisle.

Mowery paces Colts

Cedar Cliff dropped an 11-1 five-inning Mid-Penn Commonwealth decision at Central Dauphin, but Rams could not stop Emalee Mowery, the Colts’ leadoff hitter, who went 3 for 3 at the plate. The senior center fielder and Lackawanna commit led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and later scored on a throwing error to tie the game 1-1 for the Colts (0-4, 0-3 Commonwealth).

The Rams (4-1, 2-1) later broke the game open with seven runs in the top of the fourth inning. They added three more in the fifth and blanked the Colts in the bottom of the inning to complete the run-rule victory.

Cedar Cliff visits State College Thursday.

White blanks Herd

Carlisle suffered its first loss of the season in a 3-0 Mid-Penn Keystone setback at home against Palmyra and pitcher Mollie White. The ace of the Cougars (4-0, 3-0 Keystone) allowed one hit, walked one batter and struck out 15 in the team's first shutout of the season.

Alexis Kline had the only hit for the Herd (4-1, 3-1), who visit Mechanicsburg Thursday.

EXTRA BASES

Tuesday's big swings

Doubles

Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

Triples

Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg

TUESDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 11, Cedar Cliff 1 (5 inn.)

Cumberland Valley 12, Red Land 0 (5 inn.)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra 3, Carlisle 0

Mechanicsburg 5, Gettysburg 0

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Boiling Springs, 3:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

Shippensburg at James Buchanan, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Trinity at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.

Photos: Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg Softball