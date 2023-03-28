Last May, Mechanicsburg had held off Elizabethtown in a tense one-run decision for the Wildcats’ first district playoff softball victory since 1979.
Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats hosted the Bears, found themselves in the throes of another one-run contest and, once again, delivered.
Shortstop Lauren Paul’s key defensive play in the top of the seventh and Jada Lacey’s complete game in the circle helped Mechanicsburg hold off Elizabethtown 7-6 in an early season test at Mechanicsburg.
The Wildcats (2-0) had jumped to a 7-0 lead on the Bears and starting pitcher Breonna Edgell with nine hits, including a home run off the bat of Sam Rybacki. Emily Bittner also drove in a run in a performance at the plate that included two doubles.
The Bears (1-1) answered with two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. With an assist from Paul, who recorded the first out of the seventh, Lacey forced popouts from the final two batters to finish off the complete game. She struck out nine and walked none while allowing six runs on 11 total hits.
People are also reading…
Mechanicsburg improved to 2-0 heading into a Mid-Penn Keystone home game against CD East scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Fetterman’s slam caps Herd outburst
Jana Fetterman’s fifth-inning grand slam ended an 11-1 victory for Carlisle at home against Bishop McDevitt in a Mid-Penn Keystone opener. Thundering Herd in their division opener. Fetterman had driven in a run earlier in the game for the Thundering Herd (2-0, 1-0 Keystone), which took a 1-0 lead on a Katelyn Coldren double in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Mackenzie Lilley drove in a run and hit two triples for Carlisle. Macy Barnhart kept the Crusaders (0-1, 0-1) at bay in the circle, allowing one run on five hits while pitching all five innings. She struck out eight McDevitt batters and walked one. Rachel Seneca took the loss for McDevitt.
Bulldogs bark at the top
The top third of the lineup for the Big Spring sank its collective teeth into West Perry pitching, as Madalyn Black, Fallon Feaser and Raychael Holtry combined to go 8 for 14 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in a 12-2 victory in a Mid-Penn Colonial opener in Newville. Izzy Fry joined Black in hitting a home run for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 Colonial). She also added a double four-hit, two-RBI performance. Holtry also earned the win in the circle, pitching four innings while giving up six hits and two runs (one earned), striking out two and walking one. Addison Wiest took the loss for the Mustangs (0-1, 0-1).
Polar Bears break out bats
Northern broke open its Colonial Division opener at James Buchanan with an 11-run second inning that featured four home runs. Solo home runs from Tayler Yoder and Hannah Keith bookended the scoring for the Polar Bears (1-1, 1-0 Colonial) in an inning that also featured a three-run shot from Hailey Irwin and a Jessie Li grand slam. Northern had scored four runs in the first inning before the Rockets (0-2, 0-1) scratched the scoreboard with a Sophia Stoner solo home run. It was the only run allowed by Northern pitching, as Keith and Jalyn Welch combined to allow four total hits while striking out four and walking four.
EXTRA BASES
Tuesday's big swings
Doubles
Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg (2)
Annika Barbour, Red Land (2)
Karlye Strawser, Red Land (2)
Raychael Holtry, Big Spring
Madalyn Black, Big Spring
Jadyn Hair, Big Spring
Izzy Fry, Big Spring
Emma Decker, Boiling Springs
Amanda Lee Lavender, Camp Hill
Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle
Jana Fetterman, Carlisle
Gracie Barder, East Pennsboro
Ashley Miller, Northern
Alexis Barker, Red Land
Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg
Ariel Cook, Trinity
Aubrie Holtzapple, Trinity
Triples
Raychel Allen, Boiling Springs
Mackenzie Lilly, Carlisle (2)
Home runs
Madalyn Black, Big Spring
Izzy Fry, Big Spring
Jana Fetterman, Carlisle
Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg
Hailey Irwin, Northern
Hannah Keith, Northern
Jessie Li, Northern
Tayler Yoder, Northern
Keira Devor, Red Land
MONDAY'S SCORES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 6, Chambersburg 5 (9 inn.)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, ppd. –> 3/28
Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, ppd. –> TBD
Nonleauge
East Pennsboro 5, Donegal 2
TUESDAY'S SCORES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land 15, Cedar Cliff 8
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle 11, Bishop McDevitt 1 (5 inn.)
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 12, West Perry 2 (6 inn.)
Northern 20, James Buchanan 1 (4 inn.)
Waynesboro 8, Boiling Springs 4
Greencastle-Antrim 7, Shippensburg 6
Mid-Penn Capital
Susquehanna Township 15, Camp Hill 4 (6 inn.)
East Pennsboro 3, Trinity 2
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg 7, Elizabethtown 6
WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross