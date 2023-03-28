Last May, Mechanicsburg had held off Elizabethtown in a tense one-run decision for the Wildcats’ first district playoff softball victory since 1979.

Tuesday afternoon, the Wildcats hosted the Bears, found themselves in the throes of another one-run contest and, once again, delivered.

Shortstop Lauren Paul’s key defensive play in the top of the seventh and Jada Lacey’s complete game in the circle helped Mechanicsburg hold off Elizabethtown 7-6 in an early season test at Mechanicsburg.

The Wildcats (2-0) had jumped to a 7-0 lead on the Bears and starting pitcher Breonna Edgell with nine hits, including a home run off the bat of Sam Rybacki. Emily Bittner also drove in a run in a performance at the plate that included two doubles.

The Bears (1-1) answered with two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. With an assist from Paul, who recorded the first out of the seventh, Lacey forced popouts from the final two batters to finish off the complete game. She struck out nine and walked none while allowing six runs on 11 total hits.

Mechanicsburg improved to 2-0 heading into a Mid-Penn Keystone home game against CD East scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Fetterman’s slam caps Herd outburst

Jana Fetterman’s fifth-inning grand slam ended an 11-1 victory for Carlisle at home against Bishop McDevitt in a Mid-Penn Keystone opener. Thundering Herd in their division opener. Fetterman had driven in a run earlier in the game for the Thundering Herd (2-0, 1-0 Keystone), which took a 1-0 lead on a Katelyn Coldren double in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Mackenzie Lilley drove in a run and hit two triples for Carlisle. Macy Barnhart kept the Crusaders (0-1, 0-1) at bay in the circle, allowing one run on five hits while pitching all five innings. She struck out eight McDevitt batters and walked one. Rachel Seneca took the loss for McDevitt.

Bulldogs bark at the top

The top third of the lineup for the Big Spring sank its collective teeth into West Perry pitching, as Madalyn Black, Fallon Feaser and Raychael Holtry combined to go 8 for 14 with two doubles, a home run and seven RBIs in a 12-2 victory in a Mid-Penn Colonial opener in Newville. Izzy Fry joined Black in hitting a home run for the Bulldogs (2-0, 1-0 Colonial). She also added a double four-hit, two-RBI performance. Holtry also earned the win in the circle, pitching four innings while giving up six hits and two runs (one earned), striking out two and walking one. Addison Wiest took the loss for the Mustangs (0-1, 0-1).

Polar Bears break out bats

Northern broke open its Colonial Division opener at James Buchanan with an 11-run second inning that featured four home runs. Solo home runs from Tayler Yoder and Hannah Keith bookended the scoring for the Polar Bears (1-1, 1-0 Colonial) in an inning that also featured a three-run shot from Hailey Irwin and a Jessie Li grand slam. Northern had scored four runs in the first inning before the Rockets (0-2, 0-1) scratched the scoreboard with a Sophia Stoner solo home run. It was the only run allowed by Northern pitching, as Keith and Jalyn Welch combined to allow four total hits while striking out four and walking four.

EXTRA BASES

Tuesday's big swings

Doubles

Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg (2)

Annika Barbour, Red Land (2)

Karlye Strawser, Red Land (2)

Raychael Holtry, Big Spring

Madalyn Black, Big Spring

Jadyn Hair, Big Spring

Izzy Fry, Big Spring

Emma Decker, Boiling Springs

Amanda Lee Lavender, Camp Hill

Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle

Jana Fetterman, Carlisle

Gracie Barder, East Pennsboro

Ashley Miller, Northern

Alexis Barker, Red Land

Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg

Ariel Cook, Trinity

Aubrie Holtzapple, Trinity

Triples

Raychel Allen, Boiling Springs

Mackenzie Lilly, Carlisle (2)

Home runs

Madalyn Black, Big Spring

Izzy Fry, Big Spring

Jana Fetterman, Carlisle

Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg

Hailey Irwin, Northern

Hannah Keith, Northern

Jessie Li, Northern

Tayler Yoder, Northern

Keira Devor, Red Land

MONDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 6, Chambersburg 5 (9 inn.)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Bishop McDevitt at Carlisle, ppd. –> 3/28

Mechanicsburg at Lower Dauphin, ppd. –> TBD

Nonleauge

East Pennsboro 5, Donegal 2

TUESDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land 15, Cedar Cliff 8

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 11, Bishop McDevitt 1 (5 inn.)

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 12, West Perry 2 (6 inn.)

Northern 20, James Buchanan 1 (4 inn.)

Waynesboro 8, Boiling Springs 4

Greencastle-Antrim 7, Shippensburg 6

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township 15, Camp Hill 4 (6 inn.)

East Pennsboro 3, Trinity 2

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg 7, Elizabethtown 6

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Altoona at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.

CD East at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

Photos: Carlisle at Big Spring Softball