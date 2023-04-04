East Pennsboro’s softball team remained unbeaten with a walk-off win over Middletown Monday in a Mid-Penn Capital clash at East Pennsboro High School.
Ella Harter delivered the game-winning single, plating Zoe Holbert to give the Panthers (4-0, 3-0 Capital) a 4-3 victory.
East Pennsboro had taken a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before the Blue Raiders (3-2, 2-1) climbed back with two runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Jackie Capers picked up the win for East Pennsboro in the circle, pitching another complete game with nine strikeouts and one walk while scattering four hits. None of the runs were earned.
Big innings for ‘Cats, Bears
Mechanicsburg and Northern also remained unbeaten in division play after breaking through with big innings. In their 11-1 Mid-Penn Keystone win at Lower Dauphin, the Wildcats (5-0, 2-0 Keystone) took control of the game with a six-run second inning. With two outs and no one on, Mechanicsburg loaded the bases with two walks sandwiching a single and then delivered four straight singles to pull ahead. It was all the offense that pitcher Jada Lacey needed in the circle. The sophomore pitched six innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out two and walking one. Carissa Wenner took the loss for the Falcons (1-2, 1-1).
Meanwhile, Northern kept its offensive momentum with its fourth double-digit output in its last five games. In Monday’s 13-9 win over Waynesboro, the Polar Bears (3-0, 4-1) struck for eight runs in the fourth inning to build a 10-0 lead over the Maidens (2-3, 1-2). Hannah Keith’s three-run home run punctuated the fourth-inning outburst and complemented a Hailey Irwin homer that gave the Polar Bears their initial lead. Riley Shetler answered with a home run for the Maidens.
Mechanicsburg visits Gettysburg Tuesday while Northern hosts Big Spring Wednesday.
Shamrocks pitch shutout
Trinity shut out its second opponent in three games, blanking Harrisburg 7-0 at Wass Park. Molly Maney set the tone for the offense for the Shamrocks (4-1, 2-1), scoring three runs and driving in two others on a 4-for-4 day at the plate. Meanwhile Madison Smith shut down the Cougars (2-2, 1-2) from the circle, allowing one hit while striking out 12 and walking four.
Kunkle, Oyster power Camp Hill
After a long bus trip, Camp Hill played a short nonleague game at Antietam, finishing off the Mountaineers in three innings with a 19-0 decision.
Cleanup hitter Riley Kunkle provided a bulk of the offensive punch, going 2 for 2 with a home run and a triple to drive in five runs. The senior first baseman also drew two walks and scored two runs. Meanwhile, Lindsay Oyster pitched three perfect innings, collecting six strikeouts.
EXTRA BASES
Monday's big swings
Doubles
Raychael Holtry, Big Spring
Maya Fields, Boiling Springs
Delaney Lawyer, Boiling Springs
Amanda Lavender, Camp Hill
Jackie Capers, East Pennsboro
Mady Gladfelter, Mechanicsburg
Lauren Paul, Mechanicsburg
Hailey Irwin, Northern
Kiera O’Brine, Northern
Sammy Magee, Northern
Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg
Triples
Riley Kunkle, Camp Hill
Home runs
Riley Kunkle, Camp Hill
Hailey Irwin, Northern
Hannah Keith, Northern
Alexis Kitner, Shippensburg
MONDAY'S SCORES
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg 11, Lower Dauphin 1
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 5, Shippensburg 4 (9 inn.)
Northern 13, Waynesboro 9
Greencastle-Antrim 6, Boiling Springs 5
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro 5, Middletown 3
Trinity 7, Harrisburg 0
Nonleague
Camp Hill 19, Antietam 0 (3 inn.)
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Central Dauphin at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Palmyra at Carlisle, 4 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Gettysburg, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4:15 p.m.
