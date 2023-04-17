The East Pennsboro and Big Spring softball teams cruised to conference wins Monday, and both teams managed to break open their respective games with 10 or more runs in a single inning.

Coming off their first loss of the season – a 5-0 nonleague setback to Greencastle Friday – the Panthers pounced for a 15-0 Mid-Penn Capital win at Camp Hill Monday. Leading 2-0 after one thanks to a leadoff home run by Madison Badali and an Irys Kline RBI single, East Pennsboro (6-1, 5-0 Capital) heaped on 10 more runs in the third inning, which featured a two-run Jackie Capers single, RBI doubles from Ella Harter and Chelsea Hoover, a two-run double from Madison Tate, run-scoring singles from Aubrey Swope and Gracie Barder, and a pair of runs scored on errors.

Capers took the run support to the pitching circle and shut down the Lions, allowing one hit while striking out seven and walking three. The Panthers continue their Mid-Penn Capital schedule with a visit to Trinity Wednesday while Camp Hill (3-6, 1-5) visits Susquehanna Township.

Big Spring rallied from a 3-0 deficit with 13 unanswered runs against visiting Boiling Springs in a 13-3 Mid-Penn Colonial victory. After solo home runs by Aubree Frehn and Madalyn Black in the third, the Bulldogs (7-1, 6-1 Colonial) scored 11 fourth-inning runs to take the lead and pull away. Fallon Feaser lead the team with 4 RBIs and a run scored. She also pitched all five innings, allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out four and walking none.

Emma Decker had two of the six hits for the Bubblers (2-7, 1-6). She also scored a run.

Big Spring visits West Perry Wednesday while Boiling Springs visits Waynesboro.

Shamrocks strike down Spartans

Trinity also flexed its offensive muscle in a 20-3 three-inning Mid-Penn Capital contest at Milton Hershey. The Shamrocks (6-2, 4-2 Capital) scored four runs in the first inning before plating nine in the second and seven in the third. Aubrey Holtzapple and Maddie Smith both went 2 for 2 and scored three runs each. Smith’s RBI double opened the scoring while Holtzapple added an RBI triple later in the first inning.

Smith also pitched a perfect first inning against the Spartans (1-7, 0-6), striking out two of the three batters she faced. Landry Murray pitched the final two innings to help the Shamrocks take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday’s contest against East Pennsboro.

Strong finish for Red Land

With losses in three of its previous four games, Red Land picked up a 9-6 nonleague win over Lower Dauphin. The Patriots (5-3) trailed 6-4 through three innings but plated two runs in the fourth inning, two in the fifth and one in the sixth to secure the win. Grace Spangler broke a 6-6 tie with an RBI double in the seventh inning. She finished the day with 3 RBIs and also pitched four scoreless innings while allowing three hits to earn the win in the circle.

EXTRA BASES

Monday’s big swings

Doubles

Victoria Rinaldi, Big Spring

Maeve Hurley, Big Spring

Izzy Fry, Big Spring

Emma Decker, Boiling Springs

Madison Badali, East Pennsboro

Tayler Yoder, Northern

Jessie Li, Northern

Korri Brown, Red Land

Karsyn Peifer, Red Land

Grace Spangler, Red Land

Karlye Strawser, Red Land

Taylor Lawrence, Trinity

Maddie Smith, Trinity

Triples

Emily Randalls, Northern

Karlye Strawser, Red Land

Aubrie Holtzapple, Trinity

Home runs

Madalyn Black, Big Spring

Aubree Frehn, Big Spring

Madison Badali, East Pennsboro

Hailey Irwin, Northern (2)

Riley Mullen, Shippensburg

MONDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 13, Boiling Springs 3 (5 inn.)

Northern 10, Shippensburg 6

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 15, Camp Hill 0 (4 inn.)

Trinity 20, Milton Hershey 3 (3 inn.)

Nonleague

Red Land 9, Lower Dauphin 6

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.

Mifflin County at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Red Land at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

CD East at Carlisle, 4:15 p.m.

Palmyra at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

SCHOLASTIC Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

James Buchanan at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Susquehanna Township, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

