Carlisle’s softball team registered a season-high run total and recorded 23 hits to power past Central Dauphin East with a 21-1 Mid-Pen Keystone contest Wednesday in Harrisburg.

Senior catcher Katelyn Coldren led the Thundering Herd (13-5, 11-3 Keystone) with five hits, including an RBI double in an 11-run sixth inning. Coldren finished with two doubles and a triple while Alexis Kline tripled twice.

Kline also pitched a complete game, holding the Panthers (1-16, 0-13) to one run on four hits. She struck out six and walked two.

Carlisle completed the Mid-Penn Keystone portion of its schedule with five wins in its last six games, scoring double-digit runs in four of them. Carlisle’s only loss during that stretch was a 9-5 setback to Mechanicsburg, a team that gave up five runs or more just one other time during the regular season.

As of Wednesday night, Carlisle say in 13th place in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. The top 16 teams advance to the district tournament. The Thundering Herd have nonleague games at Northern Saturday and at Cedar Cliff Monday remaining on their regular-season schedule.

Wildcats, Eagles stay hot

Two teams safely in the playoff window continued their winning streaks with victories Wednesday. Mechanicsburg remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory at Palmyra to close out a perfect performance throughout the Mid-Penn Keystone slate while Cumberland Valley edged Mifflin County 2-1 in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth duel.

After surrendering a first-inning run to Palmyra, Jada Lacey locked in from the pitching circle for the Wildcats (18-0, 14-0 Keystone). She scattered five hits while striking out seven and walking two. In the sixth inning, after Kelsea Harshbarger delivered a game-tying double, Lacey drove in two more runs to give Mechanicsburg the lead.

The Eagles (13-5, 10-4 Commonwealth) also scored late to grab an edge in their game Wednesday, as Gracie Lau’s single in the top of the seventh inning and scored Maddie Martin to put Cumberland Valley ahead.

Martin scored both CV runs, hitting a home run in the second inning to put the Eagles up early before the Huskies countered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Cumberland Valley’s pitching has allowed one run or fewer in four of its last five games, and the Eagles have won their last three contests with a nonleague game at Mechanicsburg scheduled for Friday.

Oyster, Lavender power Lions

Lindsey Oyster went 3-for-4 at the top of the Camp Hill lineup, scoring two runs and driving another, Amanda Lavender also scored two runs and went 2-for-2, helping Camp Hill score a 5-1 nonleague victory over Lancaster Mennonite in Camp Hill.

The Lions (5-11) also got a complete-game performance from Riley Kunkle, who surrendered one earned run on eight hits while striking out nine and walking none.

The Blazers (3-16) scored their only run in the top of the sixth, cutting the Camp Hill lead to 3-1 before the Lions answered in the bottom half of the inning with RBI singles from Amy Webster and Cassidy Knight.

EXTRA BASES

Wednesday’s big swings

Doubles

Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle (2)

Lindsay Oyster, Camp Hill

Allison Coldren, Carlisle

Alexis Kline, Carlisle

Olivia Hoffer, Cedar Cliff

Chloe Hambright, Cedar Cliff

Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

Kelsea Harshbarger, Mechanicsburg

Molly Whitmyer, Trinity

Molly Maney, Trinity

Triples

Alexis Kline, Carlisle (2)

Lindsay Johnson, Camp Hill

Allison Coldren, Carlisle

Katelyn Coldren, Carlisle

Home runs

Maddie Martin, Cumberland Valley

WENDESDAY'S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff 13, Altoona 11

Cumberland Valley 2, Mifflin County 1

Chambersburg 12, Red land 0 (5 inn.)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 21, CD East 1 (6 inn.)

Mechanicsburg 3, Palmyra 1

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 8, Middletown 3

Nonleague

Camp Hill 5, Lancaster Mennonite 1

THURSDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

Photos: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg Softball