Annika Barbour and Karlye Strawser drove in four runs each, Grace Spangler allowed zero hits from the circle, and Red Land softball remained unbeaten with a 17-2 four-inning Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Altoona Wednesday afternoon in Lewisberry.
The Patriots (3-0, 2-0 Commonwealth) broke the game open with an 11-run bottom of the fourth. Barbour went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run, which gave Red Land a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Spangler took the lead and ran with it, finishing off the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) with 48 total pitches. allowed two unearned runs while striking out four and walking none.
In three games, the Patriots have outscored opponents 47-12.
Eagles stay unbeaten
Cumberland Valley allowed one run over the final four innings of a nine-inning marathon win over Chambersburg Monday, and the Eagles maintained the stinginess in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth win Wednesday over Cedar Cliff, blanking the Colts 12-0 in five innings. Evie Coburn and Sydney May combined for the shutout for the undefeated Eagles (3-0, 2-0 Commonwealth). They each allowed a hit while striking out two and walking none. May also drove in three runs, including two on a single in the fifth inning. Annika Shearer went 3-for-4 at the top of the CV lineup with four runs scored and two RBIs.
People are also reading…
Chloe Hambright and Lilly Sola had the two hits for the Colts (0-2, 0-2).
EXTRA BASES
Wednesday’s big swings
Doubles
Riley Kunkle, Camp Hill
Annika Shearer, Cumberland Valley
Gracie Lau, Cumberland Valley
Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg
Chelsea Heckert, Mechanicsburg
Annika Barbour, Red Land
Triples
Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg
Mady Gladfelter, Mechanicsburg
Home runs
Annika Barbour, Red Land
WEDNESDAY’S SCORES
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 12, Cedar Cliff 0 (5 inn.)
Red Land 17, Altoona 2 (4 inn.)
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle 9, Gettysburg 3
Mechanicsburg 13, CD East 0 (5 inn.)
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill 11, Milton Hershey 5
THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.
Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Trinity at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.