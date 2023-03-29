Annika Barbour and Karlye Strawser drove in four runs each, Grace Spangler allowed zero hits from the circle, and Red Land softball remained unbeaten with a 17-2 four-inning Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory over Altoona Wednesday afternoon in Lewisberry.

The Patriots (3-0, 2-0 Commonwealth) broke the game open with an 11-run bottom of the fourth. Barbour went 3 for 3 with a double and a home run, which gave Red Land a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Spangler took the lead and ran with it, finishing off the Wildcats (0-2, 0-2) with 48 total pitches. allowed two unearned runs while striking out four and walking none.

In three games, the Patriots have outscored opponents 47-12.

Eagles stay unbeaten

Cumberland Valley allowed one run over the final four innings of a nine-inning marathon win over Chambersburg Monday, and the Eagles maintained the stinginess in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth win Wednesday over Cedar Cliff, blanking the Colts 12-0 in five innings. Evie Coburn and Sydney May combined for the shutout for the undefeated Eagles (3-0, 2-0 Commonwealth). They each allowed a hit while striking out two and walking none. May also drove in three runs, including two on a single in the fifth inning. Annika Shearer went 3-for-4 at the top of the CV lineup with four runs scored and two RBIs.

Chloe Hambright and Lilly Sola had the two hits for the Colts (0-2, 0-2).

EXTRA BASES

Wednesday’s big swings

Doubles

Riley Kunkle, Camp Hill

Annika Shearer, Cumberland Valley

Gracie Lau, Cumberland Valley

Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg

Chelsea Heckert, Mechanicsburg

Annika Barbour, Red Land

Triples

Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg

Mady Gladfelter, Mechanicsburg

Home runs

Annika Barbour, Red Land

WEDNESDAY’S SCORES

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 12, Cedar Cliff 0 (5 inn.)

Red Land 17, Altoona 2 (4 inn.)

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 9, Gettysburg 3

Mechanicsburg 13, CD East 0 (5 inn.)

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill 11, Milton Hershey 5

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro at Harrisburg, 4:15 p.m.

Camp Hill at Trinity, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Spring Grove at Mechanicsburg, 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Hershey, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Trinity at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Photos: Lower Dauphin at Mechanicsburg Softball