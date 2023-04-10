Oswald gave the Eagles a 5-4 lead over Chambersburg with an RBI single.
Tim Gross
Alexis Kline delivered three hits and drove in the game-winning run in Carlisle’s 4-3 nonleague softball victory over New Oxford.
Kline’s RBI single in the seventh inning drove in Macy Barnhart and snapped a two-game losing streak for the Herd (5-2). The sophomore infielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double.
With the score tied 3-3, Barnhart led off the bottom of the seventh inning with her second double of the afternoon. Barnhart also doubled in the bottom of the second, driving in the third run of a three-run spurt that gave the Thundering Herd a 3-0 lead.
New Oxford (5-4) struck back with a run in the top of the third and two in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Molly Renninger pitched the final three innings for Carliels in relief of Barnhart while Emily Adams pitched a complete game for the Colonials.
Carlisle looks to carry the momentum into Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Keystone tilt against Lower Dauphin.
EXTRA BASES
Macy Barnhart, Carlisle (2)
Jenna Weaver, Cedar Cliff
Sydney May, Cumberland Valley (2)
Maddie Martin, Cumberland Valley
Annika Shearer, Cumberland Valley
Kayley Krause, Cumberland Valley
Gracie Lau, Cumberland Valley
MONDAY'S SCORES
Twin Valley 12, Cedar Cliff 7
Cumberland Valley 15, Waynesboro 2 (5 inn.)
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.
James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel
cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross
