Alexis Kline delivered three hits and drove in the game-winning run in Carlisle’s 4-3 nonleague softball victory over New Oxford.

Kline’s RBI single in the seventh inning drove in Macy Barnhart and snapped a two-game losing streak for the Herd (5-2). The sophomore infielder went 3 for 4 at the plate with a double.

With the score tied 3-3, Barnhart led off the bottom of the seventh inning with her second double of the afternoon. Barnhart also doubled in the bottom of the second, driving in the third run of a three-run spurt that gave the Thundering Herd a 3-0 lead.

New Oxford (5-4) struck back with a run in the top of the third and two in the top of the sixth to tie the game. Molly Renninger pitched the final three innings for Carliels in relief of Barnhart while Emily Adams pitched a complete game for the Colonials.

Carlisle looks to carry the momentum into Wednesday’s Mid-Penn Keystone tilt against Lower Dauphin.

EXTRA BASES

Monday’s big swings

Doubles

Macy Barnhart, Carlisle (2)

Taylor Henry, Carlisle

Alexis Kline, Carlisle

Keira Price, Cedar Cliff

Jenna Weaver, Cedar Cliff

Sydney May, Cumberland Valley (2)

Maddie Martin, Cumberland Valley

Annika Shearer, Cumberland Valley

Kayley Krause, Cumberland Valley

Home runs

Gracie Lau, Cumberland Valley

MONDAY'S SCORES

Nonleague

Twin Valley 12, Cedar Cliff 7

Cumberland Valley 15, Waynesboro 2 (5 inn.)

Carlisle 4, New Oxford 3

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

