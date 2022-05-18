Mid-Penn Softball: Momentum carries Capers, East Pennsboro to semifinal win over Big Spring

East Pennsboro’s offense broke open Wednesday’s Mid-Penn softball semifinal in Newville with two runs in the first and four in the second in an eventual 6-2 victory over Big Spring.

But the momentum began with a defensive stand in the top of the first inning against a potent Bulldogs lineup.

Big Spring, designated the visiting team on its home field via pre-game coin toss, loaded the bases with one out, but East Pennsboro pitcher Jackie Capers doused the crackling tinder, and from there, the Capital Division champion Panthers (15-2) took off, slugging 11 hits on their way to Thursday’s Mid-Penn championship game, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Big Spring, against State College, a 6-0 winner over Lower Dauphin in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

“I’m all about momentum,” East Pennsboro coach Sharon Etter said, “and keeping the momentum in our favor. That (first inning) brought the momentum back to us, and offensively, we have that confidence to go and bat back. It’s such a key part of the game, and that first inning was big.”

The Colonial Division champion Bulldogs (17-4) growled out of the gates. Madalyn Black drew a leadoff walk and Fallon Feaser singled. After an Emilee Sullivan popout, Kiersten White drew another walk to load the bases, driving Capers’ pitch count up to 18 when Jenna Hurley stepped to the plate.

“That’s always our philosophy,” Big Spring coach Mike Gutshall said, “to work the count, try to get ahead in the count and look for a pitch to hit. We just couldn’t get any of them to fall.”

Hurley sent a 2-1 pitch on a line back to Capers, who caught it for the second out. Maeve Hurley then forced Capers into a full count after falling behind 0-2.

“Usually in the first inning, you’re still trying to get a feel for the team that you’re playing, the umpire’s zone, how you’re feeling and throwing,” Capers said, “and so, when it got down to that 3-2 count with two outs, it was about bearing down and getting the out. It was the most important thing because you want to come out strong, and you want to give your offense a chance to go out and do what they can do.”

Capers bore down and placed a rising fastball at the top of the strike zone on the outside half of the plate for a called third strike. She finished the complete-game outing with two strikeouts and four walks total.

“Jackie was a little nervous on the mound,’ Etter said, “which is understandable. But you see the quality of pitcher she is and the character that she has. She dug in and got through the rest of the game.”

The offense carried the momentum to the plate against Big Spring starting pitcher Fallon Feaser. With one out in the first inning, Irys Kline shot a single off second base. Marissa Schell followed it with a double to left-center, and Zoe Holbert drove in Kline and courtesy runner Aubrey Swope with a hit through the middle of the infield.

In the second inning, Kline drove home Nalyssa Nerat and Molly Swope with a bases-loaded single to left field. Schell plated Madison Badali with a sacrifice fly, and Holbert brought Kline home with a single to left field to boost the lead to 6-0.

“We knew that they were a hitting team,” Kline said, “so we definitely wanted to jump on top as early as we could because we knew once we got that momentum going, it was going to be pretty hard to stop.”

Rylee Piper pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings in relief for the Bulldogs, who scratched together a pair of runs, one on a Jenna Hurley single to left field that scored Emilee Sullivan in the third inning and one on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Sullivan that scored Raychael Holtry, who led off the seventh with a walk.

“We just couldn’t get the big hits,” Gutshall said. “We had runners on a couple times. We just couldn’t get that hit that we needed. We hit it in the air too many times, things that we can work on going into next week.”

While East Pennsboro advanced to its second Mid-Penn championship game in four years, Big Spring turned its attention toward the district playoffs set to begin Monday. Both teams expect first-round byes in the Class 4A bracket with the Bulldogs in the No. 2 spot the power rankings rankings while the Panthers occupied the No. 3 spot. They could meet again in postseason play.

“It showed us what the playoffs are going to be like,” Gutshall said of Wednesday’s semifinal. “It was a really good game. A couple little breaks here or there could have gone the other way. I feel pretty good about our team still. I think we’re still right there.”

