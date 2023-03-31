With the 2023 softball season underway, here’s a look at some of the Sentinel area’s storylines to follow as the division races heat up.

Pitching, pitching, pitching

There’s no shortage of quality pitching among the local softball contingent, from seniors like Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender, who struck out 205 batters as a junior, and East Pennsboro’s Jackie Capers, who helped anchor her team’s run to the Mid-Penn championship game.

In the Commonwealth Division, Cumberland Valley’s Evie Coburn and Sydney May have stymied opposing batters while Big Spring’s Rylee Piper and Raychael Holtry look to lead the Bulldogs in the Colonial race with the Greyhounds.

Pitching additions have propelled the Polar Bears of Northern to a fast start.

The depth and talent of the arms involved should go a long way in deciding the fates of local teams on the diamond.

Momentum for Mechanicsburg

One team that needed to replace its primary pitcher was Mechanicsburg, which lost Madisyn Saposnek to graduation. With Saposnek playing at Eastern University, the Wildcats have found some go-to pitching capabilities from Jada Lacey and Sam Rybacki, who’ve helped Mechanicsburg jump to a 4-0 record with key Mid-Penn Keystone clashes on deck against Lower Dauphin and Carlisle.

The Herd also lost starting pitcher Addy Gregg to graduation. Macy Barnhart has stepped up in the circle, posting a 3-0 record with a 2.21 ERA.

East Penn leads Capital

The aforementioned Panthers of East Pennsboro have won back-to-back Capital Division titles and earned a berth in last year’s Mid-Penn championship game, where they fell to State College. But East Pennsboro remains ready to pounce again with Capers in the circle and a balanced lineup that features senior leadership in shortstop Zoe Holbert and outfielder Madison Badali and power at the plate from sophomore Irys Kline, who batted .525 as a freshman with nine home runs and 32 RBIs.

East Pennsboro opened its season Monday with a nonleague win over perennial postseason player Donegal before picking up division wins over Trinity Tuesday and Harrisburg Thursday.

Shippensburg, Big Spring showdown

Shippensburg and Big Spring finished the 2022 regular season tied atop the Mid-Penn Colonial standings. They’re set to face off Monday in an early season showdown at Shippensburg.

The Bulldogs won both head-to-head meetings last season, earning the right to represent the Colonial Division in the Mid-Penn tournament. Big Spring lost the left side of its infield and its left fielder to graduation, but the Bulldogs retained its pitching contingent, including Raychael Holtry, who will also take over the shortstop position.

Meanwhile the Greyhounds return all but one player from the team that finished fourth in the district and qualified for states in 2022.

Changes

Three teams brought in new coaches for the 2023 season. Eric Dershem took the reins at Boiling Springs from Steve Darchicourt, who coached the Bubblers for 17 seasons. Jarett Worthington succeeded Mike Peters at Shippensburg. Peters won at least a share of his third division last spring and coached the Greyhounds to the 2014 district title. Meghan Spinelli took over the Camp Hill program, taking over for Troy Morela.

In the new District 3 classification cycle, Cedar Cliff moved up from 5A to 6A, and Trinity and Boiling Springs moved up from 3A to 4A.

