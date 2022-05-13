 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through May 12

  • 0
Softball Stock 22

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played May 12:

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division  Overall
ab-State College 12-1 15-2
 Cumberland Valley 10-3 13-3
 Central Dauphin 10-3 13-4
 Chambersburg 9-5 13-4
 Mifflin County 7-6 8-8
 Red Land 3-11 4-16
 Cedar Cliff 2-10 4-14
 Altoona 0-13 0-14

a-clinched division title

b-qualified for conference tournament

KEYSTONE DIVISION

People are also reading…

Team Division  Overall
 a-Lower Dauphin 11-3 14-4
 a-Mechanicsburg 11-3 13-5
 Palmyra 10-3 11-5
 Carlisle 8-5 10-6
 Bishop McDevitt 4-9 8-11
 CD East 4-9 7-11
 Hershey 2-9 4-10
 Susquehanna Township 1-11 1-13

a-clinched share of division title

COLONIAL DIVISION

Team  Division Overall
 ab-Big Spring 12-2 16-3
 a-Shippensburg 12-2 16-3
 Waynesboro 10-4 12-5
 Greencastle 8-6 11-9
 Northern 8-6 10-7
 West Perry 3-11 5-15
 Boiling Springs 3-11 4-12
 James Buchanan 0-14 1-17

a-clinched share of division title

b-qualified for conference tournament

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 ab-East Pennsboro  9-1 14-2
 Middletown 6-3 12-5
 Trinity 6-4 11-5
 Harrisburg 5-4 7-6
 Camp Hill 2-6 3-11
 Steel-High 0-0 0-0
 Milton Hershey 0-8 1-14

a-clinched division title

b-qualified for conference tournament

The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Newville.

If there are co-champions, the division's representative in the tournament will be decided by head-to-head record. If the teams split their games against each other, the District 3 power ranking will determine the playoff qualifier.

Mid-Penn Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, May 18

Semifinals at Big Spring High School and Mt. Rock Elementary School

• Capital champion (East Pennsboro) vs. Colonial champion (Big Spring), 4:30 p.m.

• Commonwealth champion (State College) vs. Keystone champion, 4;30 p.m.

Thursday, May 19

• Semifinal winners at Big Spring High School, 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News