Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through May 12

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played May 12:
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|ab-State College
|12-1
|15-2
|Cumberland Valley
|10-3
|13-3
|Central Dauphin
|10-3
|13-4
|Chambersburg
|9-5
|13-4
|Mifflin County
|7-6
|8-8
|Red Land
|3-11
|4-16
|Cedar Cliff
|2-10
|4-14
|Altoona
|0-13
|0-14
a-clinched division title
b-qualified for conference tournament
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|a-Lower Dauphin
|11-3
|14-4
|a-Mechanicsburg
|11-3
|13-5
|Palmyra
|10-3
|11-5
|Carlisle
|8-5
|10-6
|Bishop McDevitt
|4-9
|8-11
|CD East
|4-9
|7-11
|Hershey
|2-9
|4-10
|Susquehanna Township
|1-11
|1-13
a-clinched share of division title
COLONIAL DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|ab-Big Spring
|12-2
|16-3
|a-Shippensburg
|12-2
|16-3
|Waynesboro
|10-4
|12-5
|Greencastle
|8-6
|11-9
|Northern
|8-6
|10-7
|West Perry
|3-11
|5-15
|Boiling Springs
|3-11
|4-12
|James Buchanan
|0-14
|1-17
a-clinched share of division title
b-qualified for conference tournament
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|ab-East Pennsboro
|9-1
|14-2
|Middletown
|6-3
|12-5
|Trinity
|6-4
|11-5
|Harrisburg
|5-4
|7-6
|Camp Hill
|2-6
|3-11
|Steel-High
|0-0
|0-0
|Milton Hershey
|0-8
|1-14
a-clinched division title
b-qualified for conference tournament
The four division champions will meet in the Mid-Penn Conference championships scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in Newville.
If there are co-champions, the division's representative in the tournament will be decided by head-to-head record. If the teams split their games against each other, the District 3 power ranking will determine the playoff qualifier.
Mid-Penn Tournament Schedule
Wednesday, May 18
Semifinals at Big Spring High School and Mt. Rock Elementary School
• Capital champion (East Pennsboro) vs. Colonial champion (Big Spring), 4:30 p.m.
• Commonwealth champion (State College) vs. Keystone champion, 4;30 p.m.
Thursday, May 19
• Semifinal winners at Big Spring High School, 4:30 p.m.