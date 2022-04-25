Mid-Penn Conference softball standings as of April 24

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 23:
Commonwealth Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
|Chambersburg
| 7-0
| 10-0
| State College
| 5-0
| 7-0
| Central Dauphin
| 3-2
| 4-3
| Cumberland Valley
| 3-3
| 5-3
| Cedar Cliff
| 3-3
| 4-7
| Mifflin County
| 2-3
| 2-4
| Red Land
| 1-7
| 2-8
| Altoona
| 0-6
| 0-8
Keystone Division
|Team
|Division
| Overall
| Lower Dauphin
| 7-1
| 9-1
| Mechanicsburg
| 5-3
| 6-4
| Palmyra
| 5-2
| 6-3
| Carlisle
| 4-3
| 5-4
| Bishop McDevitt
| 3-4
| 5-5
| CD East
| 2-5
| 2-7
| Hershey
| 1-4
| 3-5
| Susquehanna Township
| 1-5
| 1-7
Colonial Division
|Team
| Division
| Overall
| Big Spring
| 6-1
| 9-2
| Shippensburg
| 6-1
| 9-2
| Waynesboro
| 5-2
| 7-3
| Northern
| 4-4
| 5-4
| Boiling Springs
| 3-3
| 4-4
| Greencastle
| 3-5
| 4-7
| West Perry
| 1-6
| 1-8
| James Buchanan
| 0-8
| 1-9
Capital Division
|Team
|Division
|Overall
| East Pennsboro
| 4-0
| 6-1
| Trinity
| 4-1
| 8-2
| Middletown
| 3-1
| 6-3
| Harrisburg
| 1-2
| 1-2
| Camp Hill
| 1-3
| 2-5
| Steel-High
| 0-0
| 0-0
| Milton Hershey
| 0-5
| 1-7
Photos: Trinity at East Pennsboro softball
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!