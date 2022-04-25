 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Penn Conference softball standings as of April 24

  • 0
East Pennsboro Trinity Softball 6.jpg

Trinity's Lindsey Haser, left, catches a high pop fly to the infield to make the out during the third inning in a Mid-Penn Capital game Wednesday at East Pennsboro High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 23:

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Chambersburg 7-0 10-0
 State College 5-0 7-0
 Central Dauphin 3-2 4-3
 Cumberland Valley 3-3 5-3
 Cedar Cliff 3-3 4-7
 Mifflin County 2-3 2-4
 Red Land 1-7 2-8
 Altoona 0-6 0-8

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 Lower Dauphin 7-1 9-1
 Mechanicsburg 5-3 6-4
 Palmyra 5-2 6-3
 Carlisle 4-3 5-4
 Bishop McDevitt 3-4 5-5
 CD East 2-5 2-7
 Hershey 1-4 3-5
 Susquehanna Township 1-5 1-7

People are also reading…

Colonial Division

Team  Division Overall
 Big Spring 6-1 9-2
 Shippensburg 6-1 9-2
 Waynesboro 5-2 7-3
 Northern 4-4 5-4
 Boiling Springs 3-3 4-4
 Greencastle 3-5 4-7
 West Perry 1-6 1-8
 James Buchanan 0-8 1-9
HS Softball: A baker's dozen for Boiling Springs, a comeback for Big Spring and other notes from Thursday

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 East Pennsboro 4-0 6-1
 Trinity 4-1 8-2
 Middletown 3-1 6-3
 Harrisburg 1-2 1-2
 Camp Hill 1-3 2-5
 Steel-High 0-0 0-0
 Milton Hershey 0-5 1-7
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kremlin says exclusion of Russian athletes from Wimbledon is 'unacceptable'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News