Mid-Penn Conference softball standings as of April 21

Carlisle Big Spring softball 3.jpg

Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan, right, and Raychael Holtry, left, cross home plate after being driven home from a single by Alexis Kline during the second inning in a nonleague game Friday at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 21:

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Chambersburg 6-0 7-0
 State College 5-0 6-0
 Cedar Cliff 3-3 4-6
 Cumberland Valley 3-3 3-3
 Mifflin County 2-2 2-3
 Central Dauphin 3-2 4-2
 Red Land 1-5 2-6
 Altoona 0-5 0-6

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 Lower Dauphin 7-0 9-0
 Mechanicsburg 5-3 6-3
 Carlisle 4-3 4-4
 Palmyra 4-2 5-3
 Bishop McDevitt 3-4 5-5
 CD East 2-5 2-7
 Susquehanna Township 0-4 0-5
 Hershey 1-4 1-5

Colonial Division

Team  Division Overall
 Big Spring 6-1 7-1
 Shippensburg 6-1 7-1
 Waynesboro 6-1 8-2
 Greencastle 3-4 3-5
 Northern 3-3 3-4
 Boiling Springs 3-3 4-3
 West Perry 1-6 1-8
 James Buchanan 0-8 1-9

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 East Pennsboro 4-0 5-1
 Trinity 4-1 6-2
 Middletown 2-1 6-3
 Harrisburg 1-2 1-2
 Camp Hill 1-3 2-5
 Steel-High 0-0 0-0
 Milton Hershey 0-5 1-7
