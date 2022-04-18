 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Penn Conference softball standings as of April 18

Carlisle Big Spring softball 3.jpg

Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan, right, and Raychael Holtry, left, cross home plate after being driven home from a single by Alexis Kline during the second inning in a nonleague game Friday at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 18:

Commonwealth Division

Team Division  Overall
Chambersburg 5-0 6-0
 State College 4-0 5-0
 Cedar Cliff 3-2 4-5
 Cumberland Valley 3-3 3-3
 Mifflin County 2-1 2-2
 Central Dauphin 2-2 3-2
 Red Land 1-4 2-4
 Altoona 0-5 0-6

Keystone Division

Team Division  Overall
 Lower Dauphin 6-0 7-0
 Mechanicsburg 4-2 5-2
 Carlisle 3-2 3-3
 Palmyra 3-2 4-3
 Bishop McDevitt 2-3 4-4
 CD East 2-3 2-4
 Susquehanna Township 0-3 0-4
 Hershey 0-4 0-5

Colonial Division

Team  Division Overall
 Big Spring 5-0 6-0
 Shippensburg 4-1 5-1
 Waynesboro 3-1 5-2
 Greencastle 3-3 3-4
 Northern 2-2 2-3
 Boiling Springs 2-3 3-3
 West Perry 1-4 1-5
 James Buchanan 0-6 1-7

Capital Division

Team Division Overall 
 East Pennsboro 3-0 4-1
 Trinity 3-1 5-2
 Middletown 2-1 4-3
 Harrisburg 1-1 1-1
 Camp Hill 1-2 2-4
 Steel-High 0-0 0-0
 Milton Hershey 0-5 1-7
