Mid-Penn Conference softball standings as of April 18

A look at the Mid-Penn Conference softball standings through games played April 18:
Commonwealth Division
Team Division Overall Chambersburg 5-0 6-0 State College 4-0 5-0 Cedar Cliff 3-2 4-5 Cumberland Valley 3-3 3-3 Mifflin County 2-1 2-2 Central Dauphin 2-2 3-2 Red Land 1-4 2-4 Altoona 0-5 0-6
Team Division Overall Lower Dauphin 6-0 7-0 Mechanicsburg 4-2 5-2 Carlisle 3-2 3-3 Palmyra 3-2 4-3 Bishop McDevitt 2-3 4-4 CD East 2-3 2-4 Susquehanna Township 0-3 0-4 Hershey 0-4 0-5 Colonial Division
Team Division Overall Big Spring 5-0 6-0 Shippensburg 4-1 5-1 Waynesboro 3-1 5-2 Greencastle 3-3 3-4 Northern 2-2 2-3 Boiling Springs 2-3 3-3 West Perry 1-4 1-5 James Buchanan 0-6 1-7
Team Division Overall East Pennsboro 3-0 4-1 Trinity 3-1 5-2 Middletown 2-1 4-3 Harrisburg 1-1 1-1 Camp Hill 1-2 2-4 Steel-High 0-0 0-0 Milton Hershey 0-5 1-7
Photos: Carlisle at Big Spring Softball
Carlisle's Addy Gregg, left, survives a pick off attempt at second base from Big Spring's Kiersten White during the fifth inning.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's pitcher Addy Gregg fires in a strike during the first inning against Big Spring Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan smiles after stealing third base during the first inning Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan, right, and Raychael Holtry, left, cross home plate after being driven home from a single by Alexis Kline during the second inning in a nonleague game Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Jenna Hurley tries to catch a high pop fly foul at first base during the third inning in a non-league game against Big Spring Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Raychael Holtry fires in a pitch during the third inning against Carlisle Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Kiersten White catches a pop fly ball to short stop to make the out during the third inning in a non-league game against Carlisle Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Big Spring's Fallon Feaser, center, gets the out at second base against Carlisle's Katelyn Coldren during the fourth inning in an April 1 nonleague game at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Kiersten White, right, crosses home plate to score a run as Carlisle's Alexis Kline watches the play at second base during the fourth inning in a nonleague game Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Macy Barnhart misses a ground ball to the infield during the fourth inning in a non-league game against Big Spring Friday at Big Spring High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
