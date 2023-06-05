Facing a Mechanicsburg squad that’s a newcomer to the state postseason, a veteran Armstrong team very quickly went about showing the Wildcats a reliable route for winning playoff games.

The River Hawks, hunting their third straight appearance in the state title game, were on the gas pedal right from the start Monday. They stole bases. They took the extra base when it was there, and sometimes even when it appeared it wasn’t. They took their cuts in all manners of counts.

That free-running, free-swinging mentality paid off for Armstrong, as it got up early and then hung crooked numbers in the fourth and sixth innings and rolled to a 15-4 six-inning victory over Mechanicsburg in a PIAA Class 5A first-round softball game at Mechanicsburg High School.

“We knew coming into this game we had our hands full,” Mechanicsburg coach Gail Hiestand said. “Our goal was to not give them anything, and to take advantage of anything they gave us. And unfortunately, we gave them way too many things, and they didn’t give us too many.”

Mechanicsburg, making its first-ever state playoff appearance, had little time to get its feet wet. The game’s second hitter, Emma Paul, quickly swiped two bases following a one-out walk, and she then scored on Isabella Atherton’s groundout—a run produced in the space of two hitters without the benefit of a base hit.

“Anytime that we can cause havoc on the bases, it’s going to put pressure on the other team,” Armstrong coach Keith Shaffer said. “Being up even just one run early helps, so we talk about that all the time. The earlier we can get on a team, the earlier we can score, the better for our overall game.”

Armstrong added two more in the second via a base-loaded walk and hit-by-pitch, but Mechanicsburg cut into the deficit in its half of the inning. Jada Lacey and Bella DeMaio led off with back-to-back base hits; Lacey would eventually score via error, while DeMaio came home when Mady Glatfelter dropped a single inside the leftfield line to make it 3-2.

With Mechanicsburg showing life, Armstrong went right back to work. The River Hawks scored one in the third on three hits, and then erupted for six runs in the fourth. The big blow in the inning was Jordan Klingensmith’s three-run double, joined by RBI hits from Cameryn Sprankle, Paul, and Atherton. The inning turned what had been a back-and-forth contest into a comfortable 10-2 Armstrong lead.

“We would battle back, but we couldn’t hold them,” Hiestand said. “It was a difficult situation of every time we tried to steal the momentum, they would steal it right back.”

The River Hawks put things well out of reach in the sixth inning, when they sent 10 batters to the plate, recorded six hits, and plated six runs to make it 15-2. Six Armstrong players recorded multihit days and every starter crossed the plate at least once, an output that was more than enough to overcome an 11-hit effort from the Wildcats.

“For the most part, the lineup is solid, one through nine,” Shaffer said. “The middle of our lineup didn’t produce as much today, but then the bottom did. That’s how it’s typically been. These girls pick each other up, and if it’s not one, it’s somebody else stepping up.”

Armstrong now draws District 1 runner-up West Chester Rustin in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Underclassmen-heavy Mechanicsburg, meanwhile, sees its program-best season close with plenty of appreciation and optimism.

“I hope that this loss does not overshadow everything that they have done,” Hiestand said. “They made school history. They have set the bar high. No other team has exceeded what we’ve done. So to be here, and be in that moment, yes, I’m super proud of them.”

