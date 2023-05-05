A single cluster of dark clouds crawled across the sky above Carlisle’s softball field at the onset of Friday’s Mid-Penn Keystone clash, sending a cold spritz down on the Thundering Herd and visiting Mechanicsburg throughout the first three innings.

The shower couldn’t cool the Wildcat bats, nor could it dampen a coronation for Mechanicsburg, which scratched across five first-inning runs, added insurance with two runs each in the second and fourth innings, and clinched the division crown outright with a 9-5 victory. Carlisle climbed out of a 9-0 hole with a five-run fourth inning, but Sam Rybacki pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings in relief to keep the Thundering Herd at bay.

“I’m proud of us for holding on,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “We had the momentum, and then we let them have the momentum. We could never get that key hit. Every inning, I think we had runners in scoring position to answer back or to swing the momentum our way, and we just didn’t. Sometimes that happens. I’m super proud that we could finish and stay within the game and win it.”

The Wildcats improved to 16-0 (12-0 Keystone) for the first time in program history. All nine batters reached base in Friday’s clincher. Five of them scored runs, including Rybacki, who led off the game with a walk, advanced to second base on a passed ball, stole third and scored on a Lauren Paul ground ball. Bella DeMaio scored three runs, going 2-for-2 with a walk that extended the rain-soaked five-run first inning.

“That’s the beauty of our team,” Hiestand said. “Every day, it’s a different person who’s coming through. There is not a weak spot in our lineup.”

Meanwhile, Jada Lacey went to work against the bats of the Thundering Herd (11-5, 9-3), who threatened in the first two innings. Carlisle had put two on in the bottom of the first with a pair of two-out singles before Lacey recorded her only strikeout of the game. In the second, after Lacey added to the Mechanicsburg lead with a two-run single, Carlisle loaded the bases with nobody out. Lacey induced a 1-2-3 double play before an inning-ending flyout to escape without allowing a run.

“Those first couple innings, Jada shut us down,” Carlisle head coach Laura Keim said. “They just couldn’t find a hole. Some of us were making good contact, just right at them. Right at them. You can’t hit a ball to this outfield because they’re going to catch it.”

After Lacey pitched a perfect third inning, the Thundering Herd broke through in their half of the fourth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Macy Barnhart – who ended the top of the inning with a sliding stop at shortstop – drove an 0-2 pitch over the center field fence for her first career grand slam.

“She can be an acrobat out there at shortstop,” Keim said of the senior. “It’s unbelievable to see a kid her size hit the ball as hard as she does. It was awesome.”

The Herd added another run on back-to-back doubles from Allison Coldren and Alexis Kline, but Rybacki and the Mechanicsburg defense shut the door from there. Rybacki allowed three total hits, striking out two and walking two and avoiding damage against the Herd hitters who worked deep counts throughout the afternoon.

“It’s a nice combo,” Hiestand said, “Jada starting and Sam coming in. They work so well together, and what I love about them is they are each other’s biggest cheerleader. They thrive on each other’s success.”

Their counterpart, Molly Renninger, pitched the final 5 2/3 innings for Carlisle in relief of Alexis Kline, who allowed seven unearned runs in the first inning and 1/3. Renninger, who had missed three days of school due to illness earlier in the week, allowed two earned runs in the fourth. She struck out three and walked four while going 1-for-4 at the plate.

“Her resiliency is amazing,” Keim said. “She’s only a sophomore, so we’ve got two more years of watching her grow and be that leader that I know she’s going to be.”

But the Wildcats held on. The cluster of dark clouds had crawled away, giving way to a bright afternoon sky before the Wildcats walked off the field. They checked off one of their season’s goals and honored it with a subdued celebration as they looked ahead to another week.

“I think they are confident.” Hiestand said. “They have the belief that they can score runs no matter the inning, the number of outs or how many people on base. They have the quiet confidence that they can do it and that they’re never out of a game.”

Photos: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg Softball