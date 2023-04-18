Mechanicsburg’s Bella DeMaio dug in during her fourth-inning at-bat against Palmyra ace Mollie White — in the midst of Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Keystone softball showdown at Mechanicsburg — and swung away against one of the area’s elite pitchers with a blend of anger, conviction and resilience.

Sam Rybacki had already scored during the at-bat, stealing second and third on the first two pitches and sliding into home on a wild pitch, so DeMaio’s approach turned from small ball to big swing. She fouled off two of White’s sharp, rising pitches and extended the battle by taking ball three. Then, on the seventh pitch, she connected, sending the ball over the center field fence to tie the game at two.

Rybacki escaped a pair of late-inning jams from the pitching circle, and Emily Bittner drove in Lauren Paul as the winning run in the bottom of the seventh, clinching a 3-2 victory for the Wildcats, who also turned a triple play and tightened their grip on first place in the division.

“Our goal today was to put the ball in play,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “We knew that if we did that, our probability of winning the game would go up. We knew we were going to strike out. We knew that Molly is that kind of pitcher. I think we made some adjustments moving forward.”

Hiestand made adjustments of her own, calling on Paul to score from first base in the bottom of the seventh when Bittner shot a ball into shallow center field.

“I learned from the first inning,” Hiestand said. “I should have sent someone early and didn’t.”

The Wildcats (10-0, 7-0 Keystone) fell behind early in the contest. Palmyra’s Emily Cutman led off the game with a double, stole third and scored on a White single. In the second, Cutman doubled again, driving in Rowan Faccini to double the lead.

It gave White, a West Virginia Wesleyan commit, an early cushion. She mowed down the middle of the Mechanicsburg lineup with four straight strikeouts over the first two innings. She racked up 12 strikeouts total while allowing six hits and two earned runs in a 115-pitch outing.

“She was throwing some nasty pitches,” DeMaio said. “In my first at-bat, the ball just rose right above my bat. But the next at-bat, I went in there, and I was saying to myself, ‘I can do this. I can do this. I can do this.’”

While DeMaio delivered the game-tying punch in the fourth, Mechanicsburg starter Jada Lacey settled in against the Cougars (7-3, 6-1). She allowed three total hits and the two runs through the first four innings while striking out five and walking four. She allowed a fourth hit and registered her fifth walk of the day to lead off the fifth inning. Rybacki entered the circle in relief, and her first pitch led to contact and a triple play. The Mechanicsburg fielders caught the runner on third in a rundown and then proceeded to pick off the two other runners who had passed their respective bases.

“We asked a pitcher to come in in a really high-pressure situation,” Hiestand said, “and to turn around and get at triple play is unbelievable.”

Rybacki escaped trouble again two innings later. Palmyra loaded the bases with one out, but Rybacki struck out the final two batters to give the Wildcats a chance to win the game in the bottom half of the seventh.

“I was proud to see the fight,” Palmyra head coach Kirsten Hertzog said. “But we didn’t get the job done. We left a lot of runners on base, and they were able to push more across today, and that was the game.”

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg kept its unbeaten streak intact heading into the second half of the regular season.

“I knew that our team had it in us,” DeMaio said.

Photos: Carlisle at Mechanicsburg Softball