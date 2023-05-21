The intoxicating tension of a tightly contested softball came can still pull Becky Marshall to the edge of her seat in the Mechanicsburg dugout. Marshall has savored those heart-pounding moments, and their greater implications, from the youth level to a standout collegiate career at Messiah to her last six years as an assistant coach for the Mechanicsburg high school program.

“Softball has always been a big part of my life,” Marshall said. “I think the adversity and the hard work and the teamwork and being a part of a team and being a leader have made me the person that I am today, both professionally and personally. I love the opportunity to pour into high schoolers’ lives as they’re growing and learning, and I’m trying to teach those life lessons.”

Those lessons, both on and off the field, have provided a figurative shot in the arm for a Mechanicsburg varsity program that captured the Mid-Penn Keystone title this spring and opens the District 3 postseason with a Class 5A first-round game against Elizabethtown scheduled for Monday at home against Elizabethtown, another chance for Marshall to slide to the edge of her seat while she handles her game day duties of calling pitches.

“The kids love her,” said Mechancisburg head coach Gail Hiestand. “She’s just really relatable. She’s kind of like her big sister, so she brings that energy. But with her knowledge of the game, to have someone like her calling the pitches, it’s invaluable.”

The Wildcats (19-2) defeated the Bears in a first-round game last year, their first District 3 playoff win since 1979. They returned most of their lineup, but with ace pitcher Madisyn Saposnek graduated and continuing her career at Eastern University, Mechanicsburg’s pitching became the team’s wild card.

“We knew that was out unknown going in,” Marshall said. “We were going to have to figure that piece out. We knew we had people in the program who’ve been working hard. We were just waiting to see who’s going to step up and fill that role.”

Among the five candidates on the roster, junior Sam Rybacki and sophomore Jada Lacey emerged as the Wildcats’ go-to arms with Marshall and senior catcher Emily Bittner working together to form a game plan and optimize their effectiveness.

“We’ve, from Day One, have been preaching to both of them that, hey this isn’t a competition or to see who’s going to be the better pitcher,” Marshall said. “This is how can we pitch by committee as a team and as a staff to put together a really successful season? They have really pushed into that and thrived in that.”

Complementing a potent Mechanicsburg lineup, the pair of pitchers has held opponents to three runs or fewer in 15 of the team’s 21 contests, a season that included five shutouts and a no-hitter. The recipe has included Lacey’s power, Rybacki’s movement and the confidence instilled by Marshall.

“She understands all of us and all of our personalities,” Lacey said, “and she knows how to coach use particularly as individuals. I feel like I have a connection with her because she can calm me down no matter the situation.”

Marshall has seen countless situations on the softball field. The Oxford, Pa., native and Caravel Academy product graduated from Messiah in 2016 with the school’s fifth-highest career batting average (.416), the fifth-most games played (172). She earned Middle Atlantic Conference and All-Mid-Atlantic Region first team honors and still ranks No. 1 on the school’s leaderboard in hits (234) and RBIs (145). She backstopped the Falcons to the national finals as a senior.

But more than the on-field success – and the charting of pitches that she picked up from longtime Messiah assistant Alex Quigley – Marshall valued the ability to build relationships with her teammates and coaches, something she wanted to bring into the coaching portion of her career.

“I’m blessed that Gail had a program where that was kind of the standard,” Marshall said. “We care about wins and losses, but we care about the girls growing and learning as human beings. That was a very natural fit for me to come in and be a part of.”

Bittner has benefitted from that relational style as much as anyone. The catcher sought out Marshall’s guidance between her freshman and sophomore seasons, building a relationship in the hours spent together during the offseason while refining her technique and mechanics.

“She understands my personality really well and who I am,” Bittner said. “I’m able to go to her whenever I have a situation or anything, and she’s able to comfort me. I think it really helps that she understands all of us as players.”

The relationship-building has fueled the Wildcats’ success as much as Marshall’s pitch calls, helping the team’s two pitchers, with different styles and personalities, contribute to the team’s success together through the heart-pumping moments of another rigorous season.

“That’s a life lesson,” Marshall said, “that teamwork. It’s not always going to be you who carries the team. You’re going to have to rely on your teammates if you don’t have it or you don’t have a good day.”

