Cumberland Valley’s softball team played its first home game under the lights Monday, and the Eagles and visiting Chambersburg made the most of the brand-new lighting system, dragging the latest installment of their Mid-Penn Commonwealth rivalry from evening into night. And in the bottom of the night inning, Maddie Martin ended it with a statement swing that sent the ball over the fence in right-center field, through a gentle rain, and sent her teammates into a triumphant celebration with a 6-5 victory.

“I was going big or going home in that moment,” Martin said. “That was my whole mindset going into it. I saw an outside pitch, and I just took it, and I drove it.”

Martin’s drive punctuated a two-hour, nine-minute bout between the Trojans and the Eagles, who both returned firepower after finishing No. 3 and No. 4 in last year’s District 3 Class 6A power rankings. The early season slugfest featured three lead changes and 234 total pitches.

“We stayed together,” said Cumberland Valley head coach Gregg Williams. “We battled the whole time. Chambersburg’s always at the top of the league. We always have great games with them. We always talk about the heavyweight fights, and we just kept battling. Like I told them, I’m happy for the win, but I’m more proud that we just kept fighting and fighting and fighting.”

Sydney May helped the Eagles (2-0, 1-0 Commonwealth) extend the fight, pitching the final six innings while allowing one earned run on three hits to earn the win in relief of Evie Coburn. She retired nine of the final 10 batters she faced.

“Sydney was dealing in the circle,” Martin said. “It was three up, three down. She was doing amazing. We had to have her back. I knew that something had to break loose.”

The Trojans (0-1) had tagged Coburn and the Eagles for four runs (one earned) in the third inning, taking a 4-3 lead on a Morgan Stockslager double RBI double into left field to cap an inning that featured four hits and an error.

But the Eagles answered.

May punched the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the inning through the infield. The Eagles later scored two runs on back-to-back two-out singles from Gracie Lau and Maddy Oswald.

“Our energy was good the whole game,” May said, “and I could just feel that we were going to pull through, and something good was going to happen.”

Chambersburg put together a two-out rally of its own in the top of the fifth with a Sam Paetow single and a Saleen Null RBI knock that scored courtesy runner Lauren Allison. May struck out the next batter for the final out of the inning, one of eight strikeouts for the CV sophomore.

“Being so early in the season, I don’t think we made adjustments at the plate real well,” said Chambersburg skipper Chris Skultety. “We knew what was happening. We were talking about it. We just kept swinging at some high pitches that we normally wouldn’t in game five, game six of seeing live pitching.”

Chambersburg starting pitcher Kylee Miller also found her groove in the later innings. After allowing five runs (four earned) in the first three innings she allowed none over her final five innings. Miller struck out nine Eagles and walked one before handing the ball to Null for the ninth inning. Null caught a line drive from May for the first out while Martin stood in the on-deck circle, waiting for her moment.

“The last couple days at practice, she’s just been timing the ball really well,” Williams said. “She’s been working on her swing. She’s a hard worker. She really wants to do well, and I could tell tonight that she was making some good progress. It didn’t surprise me at all that she ended it like that.”

Photos: Big Spring vs. Hamburg District 3 Class 4A softball championship