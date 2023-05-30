Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Mechanicsburg’s Bella DeMaio stepped to the plate with runners on second and third base and one out in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Wildcats’ District 3 Class 5A softball semifinal Tuesday against visiting Greencastle-Antrim. She could have focused on the weight of the moment, the pressure accompanying the highest stakes of the season to date. She could have latched onto the adrenaline rush and the emotional high of Jada Lacey’s game-tying single from the previous at-bat.

Instead, she scaled everything down.

“My first two at-bats, I was swinging at the first pitch,” DeMaio said, “and I wasn’t doing well in that. I was like, ‘OK, maybe I have to wait another pitch.’ And then I kind of just pretended that I was hitting with my dad, and he was throwing some BP.”

The batting-practice feel left when DeMaio drove a 2-2 pitch from the Blue Devils’ Mackenzie Wingert into right field. Kelsea Harshbarger scored. Lacey followed, leaping off home plate with a fist pump. The Wildcats had rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Sam Ryabacki finished off a complete-game effort from the pitching circle in the bottom of the seventh, and Mechanicsburg took a 3-1 victory over the Mid-Penn champions for a spot in Thursdays district final.

The program’s first berth in the District 3 championship game pits the No. 2 Wildcats (22-2) against No. 5 Northern at a site and time to be determined.

“I just love the resiliency to be able to come back,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “We were hitting the ball at them all night, but right at them. They are a heck of a defensive team. They made every play that they needed to make, and they didn’t give us anything. We had to earn everything.”

Mechanicsburg shortstop Lauren Paul sparked the sixth-inning surge by drawing a leadoff walk against Greencastle’s Sophie Layton, who stymied the Wildcats in a 3-1 Blue Devils win when the teams clashed in the Mid-Penn semifinals May 17. After Emily Bittner hit into a fielder’s choice, Kelsea Harshbarger authored the first of Mechanicsburg’s three game-changing hits. It brought up Lacey, who had hit a pair of lineouts to the right side in her two previous at-bats on her birthday.

After fouling the second pitch off her left ankle, Lacey worked the count to 2-2 before pulling the ball down the left-field line, kicking up chalk while pinch runner Sarah Meyers rounded third and scored the tying run.

“It was a magical moment,” Lacey said. “I felt like I couldn’t have had a better day to hit probably one of the best hits I’ve had this season, just with the timing that it had and the meaning that it had for the game.”

Lacey’s hit chased Layton, who allowed six hits and, eventually, the three earned runs. She recorded zero strikeouts and walked one. The Wildcats had put runners on in the first, third, fourth and fifth innings, but Layton and the Blue Devil defense had stranded them all.

“In the beginning, we weren’t as patient,” Hiestand said. “I wanted them to be more patient. We kept stressing to be patient and that we weren’t going to necessarily strike out. We just needed to see the ball.”

DeMaio looked at the first pitch – a strike – and fouled off the second before a couple of takes evened the count. And then she delivered.

“Whenever you don’t feel it off the bat, that’s how you know it’s good,” DeMaio said. “When it hits square on the barrel. And then I heard the cheers, and I knew it. I was so excited.”

Greencastle had tagged Rybacki for a run in the fourth inning on a Meadow Gambacurta double and an Annika Gaus RBI single. Emma Broadwater led off the top of the seventh with a double, the Blue Devils’ fourth hit of the day, but Rybacki struck out two and induced a game-ending popout to short to clinch the victory.

“I can’t be more proud of her for the way she handles the pressure,” Hiestand said of Rybacki, who struck out six batters and issued one walk. “She wants the ball, and you’ve got to love that.”

Greencastle, the Colonial Division and Mid-Penn champion, faces top-seeded Solanco in a third-place game for state-tournament seeding Thursday.

“Our season isn’t over,” Greencastle head coach Mark DeCarli said. “Anything can happen in states. We have the team that can make a run. I’m excited.”

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg relished its first district semifinal victory in its first semifinal appearance since 1979.

“We’re making history,” Lacey said, “and just to be a part of it is an amazing feeling to have.”

Also in Class 5A

Northern 7, Solanco 4: The Polar Bears (19-4) set the tone with first-inning RBI singles from Jessie Li and Hannah Keith and scored at least one run in the third, fifth, sixth and seventh innings to pad the lead and hold off a comeback bid from the top-seeded Golden Mares (21-2). Solanco posted a three-run fifth inning, scored another run in the seventh and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Northern’s Grace Singer struck out the final batter to clinch Northern’s first championship game berth in program history.

In Class 6A

Cumberland Valley 2, Chambersburg 0: Sydney May pitched a three-hit shutout for the Eagles (16-5), who advance to their first district championship game since 2014. May struck out 12 batters, walked three and went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in Emma Morgan with a triple in the top of the first. Morgan had driven in the game’s first run, plating Annika Shearer with a double. Kylee Miller kept the Trojans (19-3) within striking distance, allowing the two earned runs on eight total hits while striking out seven and walking one. Cumberland Valley advances to face another Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival, Central Dauphin, in Thursday’s championship game.

In Class 4A

East Pennsboro 12, Trinity 3: Zoe Holbert drove in six runs and scored two others on a 3-for-3 day at the plate, and seven players recorded at least one hit for the Panthers (16-2), who advance to the District 3 final for the first time since 2018. They’re scheduled to face Lampeter-Strasburg in the title tilt scheduled for Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Molly Whitmyer drove in two of the runs for the Shamrocks (16-6) with a two-run home run in the top of the first inning against East Penn starter Jackie Capers, who allowed three total runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking five in a complete-game outing.