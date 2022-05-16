HS Softball: Where local teams stand in the District 3 power rankings through May 15

The District 3 softball playoffs are scheduled to begin May 23.

Teams have until Thursday to qualify for the tournament via the district’s power rankings.

As teams make their final push to qualify for the postseason, or to improve their positioning, here’s a look at where each local squad stands in the district power rankings. Numbers reflect power rankings as of 8 a.m. Monday. For an updated list, click here.

CLASS 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Central York (12-0, 0.776009)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 3 Cumberland Valley (14-3, 0.753114); No. 11 Carlisle (11-7, 0.622453).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Eagles have moved up to the No. 3 slot and a possible first-round bye with a 10-game winning streak. They’ve allowed two runs or fewer in eight of those games and leapfrogged Chambersburg with a 1-0 victory over the Trojans Tuesday … Despite a 16-2 nonleague setback to Northern Saturday, the Thundering Herd remain in line to clinch a postseason berth. They wrap up their regular season, and the Mid-Penn Keystone schedule, with a game at Palmyra Monday afternoon.

CLASS 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Exeter (16-4, 0.743618)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Shippensburg (16-3, 0.728005); No. 7 Mechanicsburg (13-5, 0.690023); No. 16 Northern (12-7, 0.635366).

Local teams on the outside: No. 20 Cedar Cliff (5-14, 0.488468); No. 26 Red Land (4-16, 0.441750).

Notes: They Greyhounds surged to the No. 2 spot with wins in nine of their last 10 games, including five straight. Two of their three losses came against Big Spring, the No. 2 team in Class 4A. The other came against Chambersburg, ranked No. 4 in 6A … The Wildcats have scratched their way to the top half of the bracket and a potential first-round home game thanks to a string of seven straight wins that ended with Thursday’s 11-3 loss at No. 10 Elizabethtown … The Polar Bears are scheduled to host Mechanicsburg in a nonlneague game Wednesday … The Colts look to lock down back-to-back wins for the first time when they wrap up the regular season Monday at Altoona … Red Land won back-to-back games against Cedar Cliff and Altoona before dropping a 10-0 decision to Central Dauphin Thursday in their season finale.

CLASS 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Hamburg (16-3, 0.724617)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Big Spring (0.718307); No. 3 East Pennsboro (14-2, 0.716841.

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Bulldogs improved to No. 2 with eight consecutive wins to close out their regular-season schedule. They clinched the Mid-Penn’s Colonial title, matching Shippensburg for the best division record and earning the tiebreaker with a pair of head-to-head wins over the Greyhounds … Big Spring and East Pennsboro are set to meet in the Mid-Penn semifinals Wednesday … The Panthers fell out of the top spot with a loss to Middletown May 2 but responded with five straight wins.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Litlestown (17-3, 0.698632)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Trinity (11-6, 0.615135).

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Boiling Springs (4-13, 0.505343); No. 11 Camp Hill (3-6, 0.432585).

Notes: The Shamrocks have dropped four of their last five games … The Bubblers have dropped their last 10 games … Boiling Springs is scheduled to host Camp Hill in a nonleague game Tuesday.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Brandywine Heights (15-4; 0.638543 )

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

CLASS A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Millersburg (15-3, 0.633706)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

