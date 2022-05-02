HS Softball: Updated District 3 power rankings and Mid-Penn Conference standings as of May 1

The high school softball season is hitting the home stretch.

As teams head into the back end of their respective schedules, they look t lock down spots in the District 3 tournament. Following is a look at where Sentinel-area teams stand in the District 3 power rankings with notes on their latest performances and the latest Mid-Penn division standings.

The cut-off date for games to count toward the power rankings is May 19.

Note: Power rankings reflect rating numbers as of Sunday night. For updates, visit the District 3 power rankings site.

CLASS 6A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Chambersburg (12-0, 0.814177)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 12

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 5 Cumberland Valley (8-3, 0.728218); No. 11 Carlisle (7-4, 0.630327).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Eagles’ three losses this season have come against top-ranked Chambersburg, No. 6 Central Dauphin and District 6’s State College. CV has won four straight games, outscoring opponents 40-13 over the stretch … The Thundering Herd have won three games in a row and six of their last seven. Five of the team’s seven wins have come by two runs or fewer, including an 8-6 win over division-leading Lower Dauphin Wednesday

CLASS 5A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): South Western (11-2, 0.739647)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 16

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 6 Shippensburg (11-3, 0.705530); No. 13 Mechanicsburg (9-4, 0.671895); No. 16 Northern (8-5, 0.623103).

Local teams on the outside: No. 21 Cedar Cliff (4-9, 0.521698); No. 26 Red Land (2-10, 0.416571);

Notes: A 14-10 Mid-Penn Colonial Division loss to Big Spring Thursday ended the Greyhounds’ run of four straight wins. In Shippensburg’s 11 wins, the team has given up 15 total runs. In its three losses, it allowed 27 total runs … Mechanicsburg won three straight games last week by a combined score of 34-10. The Wildcats and Polar Bears are scheduled to face off Friday in Dillburg … The Polar Bears also won three straight games last week, knocking off Big Spring, Boiling Springs and Dover on consecutive days. Northern has scored a total of 41 runs in its last two games … After a 2-1 starts, the Colts have dropped nine of their last 11 games, and the Patriots have lost their last nine.

CLASS 4A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): East Pennsboro (8-1, 0.731661)

Number of playoff qualifiers: 10

Local teams in playoff positions: East Pennsboro; Big Spring (10-3, 0.682514).

Local teams on the outside: none.

Notes: The Panthers have won their last seven games, including a 15-3 victory over Northeastern (No. 8 in Class 5A) Friday. East Pennsboro’s only loss of the season came against Susquenita, the undefeated top-ranked team in Class 3A … The Bulldogs’ three losses have come by a total of four runs. Big Spring opens its week with four games in five days.

CLASS 3A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Susquenita (12-0, 0.714068)

Number of playoff qualifiers: eight

Local teams in playoff positions: No. 2 Trinity (10-2, 0.709521); No. 7 Boiling Springs (4-6, 0.505343);

Local teams on the outside: No. 11 Camp Hill (3-6, 0.432585).

Notes: The Shamrocks recorded back-to-back shutouts last week against No. 4 Bermudian Springs and Camp Hill. The Shamrocks’ only losses this season have come against top-ranked teams in Susquenita (3A) and East Pennsboro (4A) … The Bubblers have lost three straight games and six of their last seven after a 3-0 start … The Lions ended a three-game losing streak with an 11-10 win over Milton Hershey Friday.

CLASS 2A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Brandywine Heights (11-3; 0.630355)

Number of playoff qualifiers: four

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

CLASS A

Top-ranked team (record, rating): Millersburg (10-2, 0.634028)

Number of playoff qualifiers: two

Local teams in playoff positions: n/a

Local teams on the outside: n/a

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

Commonwealth Division

Team Division Overall Chambersburg 9-1 12-1 State College 8-1 11-1 Cumberland Valley 5-3 8-3 Central Dauphin 4-3 6-4 Mifflin County 4-5 5-7 Cedar Cliff 2-6 4-9 Red Land 1-8 2-10 Altoona 0-6 0-9

Keystone Division

Team Division Overall Lower Dauphin 9-2 11-3 Palmyra 7-2 8-4 Mechanicsburg 7-3 8-4 Carlisle 6-3 7-4 Bishop McDevitt 4-5 6-7 CD East 3-6 4-9 Hershey 1-7 3-8 Susquehanna Township 1-7 1-10

Colonial Division

Team Division Overall Shippensburg 8-2 11-3 Big Spring 7-2 10-3 Waynesboro 7-2 10-3 Northern 6-4 8-5 Greencastle 4-6 6-8 Boiling Springs 3-5 4-6 West Perry 1-7 3-11 James Buchanan 0-10 1-12

Capital Division

Team Division Overall East Pennsboro 6-0 9-1 Trinity 5-1 10-2 Middletown 4-2 8-4 Camp Hill 2-4 3-6 Harrisburg 1-4 3-4 Steel-High 0-0 0-0 Milton Hershey 0-7 1-10

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

