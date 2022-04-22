HS Softball: Sydney May's 3 RBIs power Cumberland Valley to 4-0 win at Mechanicsburg

Cumberland Valley’s Sydney May took the 3-0 offering from Mechanicsburg pitcher Madisyn Saposnek and looped it on a high arc toward the right side of the field Friday afternoon with the bases loaded and one out in a Mid-Penn crossover clash.

The high, looping opposite-field shot sailed into shallow right field and plopped onto the foul line while two runs scored to give the Eagles a 4-0 lead.

May drove in three runs total, including two in the Eagles’ three-run fourth inning, and pitched the final two innings of Cumberland Valley’s 4-0 shutout at Mechanicsburg.

“They’re a rival,” Eagles coach Gregg Williams said of the Wildcats, “so it’s nice to come over here and play them and get a nice win and a shutout. We played pretty good defense. I think it’s a springboard that can keep moving forward.”

May, who went 3 for 4 at the plate, pitched two perfect innings in relief after starter Evelyn Coburn dealt five scoreless innings, striking out two Mechanicsburg batters and walking one.

“She and Syd are really good at hitting their spots,” Williams said, “whether it’s a fastball, change, curve. They’re really good at hitting their spots, and they’re very coachable.”

Williams demonstrated his trust in Coburn’s precision in the bottom of the third. With the Eagles (5-3) leading 1-0 and Mechanicsburg runners on second and third, Coburn placed four balls outside the strike zone against the Wildcats’ Kendra Grove, giving the cleanup hitter a chance to chase a pitch instead of issuing an intentional walk. Grove didn’t bite, but Coburn induced an inning-ending groundout from Taylor Lawrence, the next hitter.

“That’s been our struggle this year,” Mechanicsburg coach Gail Hiestand said. “We’re not getting the key hit in the moments when we have runners in scoring position. If you get a hit there and score one or two runs, the energy, the momentum, all of that gets ignited.”

The Eagles, who hadn’t played in eight days, added to their lead in the next inning. Maddie Martin led off the inning with a bunt, reaching and advancing to second base on a throwing error. Jesara Zeigler sacrificed her over to third, and Savannah DePietress drove her home two batters later.

“We always try to play the small ball,” Williams said, “try to be able to bunt runners over and try to stay disciplined at the plate and take the walks when we get them. That’s a credit to our kids.”

DePietress and Addy Learner, running for Coburn, who walked earlier in the inning, scored on May’s single on the right-field foul line.

“I’m looking for one specific pitch,” May, a freshman, said. “If I see it, I just kind of rip it, and I see what happens. I’m just looking for a base hit.”

May opened the scoring with an RBI single the top of the third inning, plating Learner with a line drive to right field.

Saposnek kept the Wildcats (6-4) within reach, allowing four runs (none of them earned) while scattering seven hits and striking out four against three walks in the Wildcats’ third game in three days. Mechanicsburg suffered a 3-1 loss at Palmyra Wednesday before collecting a 16-5 win at Carlisle Thursday.

“At this point,” Hiestand said, “we’re playing for districts and our power rating. We want to finish strong.”

Meanwhile, the Eagles hadn’t played in eight days due to inclement weather.

“There’s no continuity or anything,” Williams said. “It’s really tough. Even though we were off a week, we were only on the field once, so it takes some time. But I love the attitude of these girls. They’re very coachable. They’re hard-working. I think we have some good things ahead of us.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

