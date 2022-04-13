HS Softball: State College blanks Cumberland Valley and other notes from Tuesday

Runs were hard to come by for Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg Tuesday.

The Eagles dropped a 2-0 decision to visiting State College in a game that saw the two teams combine for four hits. The Lions plated two runs in the top of the fifth to account for the scoring, taking advantage of a pair of Cumberland Valley errors. Pitcher Zia Bodnar held the Eagles (3-2, 2-2 Commonwealth) to just two hits – a pair of singles from Annika Shearer and Sydney May – and struck out eight CV batters.

Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg suffered its second loss in as many days with a 2-1 setback to unbeaten division leader lower Dauphin. Kendra Grove accounted for the only run for the Wildcats (4-2, 3-2 Keystone) with a solo home run in the fifth inning that temporarily tied the game 1-1 before the Falcons struck in the bottom of the frame with a go-ahead RBI single from Loren Tucker. Lower Dauphin’s Lilly Albarano scattered six Mechanicsburg hits while striking out six batters and walking two.

Greyhounds strike back

Shippensburg saw a 3-0 lead evaporate to Greencastle-Antrim Thursday but scored a run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth inning to win defeat the Blue Devils 4-3 in Greencastle Tuesday afternoon.

A solo home run from Cierra Bender and a two-run shot from Olivia Lebitz gave the Greyhounds (4-1, 3-1 Colonial) the lead, but the Blue Devils answered with a three-run fifth inning.

Bender pitched a complete game, allowing the three runs while striking out 12 and walking four.

Big Spring, Trinity bats bear down

Trinity and unbeaten Big Spring plated double-digit runs in wins Tuesday. Madison Smith’s grand slam was part of a 15-run first inning for the Shamrocks (7-1, 3-0 Capital), who defeated James Buchanan 18-1. Smith finished with five RBIs and pitched all three innings, striking out eight batters while allowing no hits and one unearned run.

Five different Bulldogs (5-0, 4-0 Colonial) registered RBIs in the team’s 13-2 win over James Buchanan, including Kiersten White, who led the team with four. Big Spring bumped its scoring average up to 10.2 runs per game.

Early deficits sink Bubblers, Colts

Boiling Springs and Cedar Cliff suffered losses after falling behind early. The Bubblers (3-2, 2-2 Colonial) scored a run in the top of the first but trailed Waynesboro 6-1 through the first two innings of a 12-2 loss. Emma Decker went 2-for-2 for the Bubblers and drove in both Boiling Springs runs. The Colts (3-5, 2-2 Commonwealth) surrendered five runs in the first inning of a 17-2 loss to Chambersburg.

Tuesday's scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Chambersburg 17, Cedar Cliff 2

State College 2, Cumberland Valley 0

Mifflin County 9, Red Land 3

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 2, Mechanicsburg 1

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 17, West Perry 3

Big Spring 13, James Buchanan 2

Waynesboro 12, Boiling Springs 2

Shippensburg 4, Greencastle-Antrim 3

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 18, Milton Hershey 1

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle at Bishop McDevitt, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Halifax at Camp Hill, 4:15 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

