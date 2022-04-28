HS Softball: Rylee Piper's pitching, power propel Big Spring to win over Shippensburg

Big Spring junior Rylee Piper entered Thursday’s key Mid-Penn Colonial showdown against visiting Shippensburg in the third inning with the momentum tilted toward the rival Greyhounds. Shippenburg had sprinted to a 6-1 lead, and Big Spring – coming off a 2-1 loss to Norther less than 24 hours earlier – needed a spark.

Piper provided it.

In the circle, she stemmed the Shippensburg tide, striking out the first two Greyhounds she faced to end the inning. At the plate, she drove in six runs, including four on a grand slam in the bottom of the third. Piper’s grand entrance powered the Bulldogs to a 14-10 victory in a back-and forth bout between the top two dogs in the division.

“It’s unbelievable,” Piper said, “just to be able to come back so many times. It just makes us better every day.”

The Bulldogs (9-2 Colonial, 10-3 overall) had found themselves in the churn of the softball season. Five of their previous six games had been decided by two runs or fewer, including four by a single run.

“It takes a lot out of you mentally,” Big Spring coach Mike Gutshall said, “playing in all these close games. The high school season is tough when you get to this point.”

The Greyhounds (8-2, 11-3) added to the adversity, answering a leadoff home run from the Bulldogs’ Madalyn Black with three runs each in the second and third innings. Riley Mullen’s three-run home run over the fence in left-center field bolstered the lead to six and chased Big Spring starting pitcher Raychael Holtry.

“It was obviously a big game,” Gutshall said, “and right there, it would have been easy to quit, but they stuck together.”

The togetherness fueled a seven-run bottom half of the third inning that included runs scored on a bases-loaded walk issued to Kiersten White, a fielder’s choice on a ground ball from Jenna Hurley and a single from Maeve Hurley before Piper took the first pitch she saw off the hand of Shippensburg starter Cierra Bender and drove it over the left field fence.

“It looked good,” Piper said of the pitch. “It was on the middle half of the plate, and I was like, ‘yes,’ because I like those pitches.”

Shippensburg mounted a comeback of its own. After Piper pitched two shutout innings and Big Spring tacked on a run in the fifth, the Greyhounds barked back with two runs in the sixth, including two on a single from Delaney Fisher, to reclaim the lead at 10-9.

“I do like the fact that we showed a lot of fight,” Greyound coach Mike Peters. “We had a six-run lead that evaporated pretty quickly in one inning, but the girls showed a lot of fight and took the lead back. It was a good back-and-forth game.”

The back-and-forth game took a final turn in the bottom of the sixth with a five-run Big Spring rally that featured two hits, two walks and two errors.

“If we make some plays we probably should’ve made on defense, it might’ve been a different game,” Peters said, “but we didn’t. They got extra chances, and they made the most of them.”

Piper delivered the final blow, a line-drive single that scored Maeve Hurley and Jadyn Hair. Her 2-for-3, six RBI afternoon complemented her 4 2/3 innings in the circle with five strikeouts, two walks and four runs (three earned) allowed.

“It was just a great effort,” Gutshall said. “She battled out there. That is a good team. There’s no doubt about it.”

