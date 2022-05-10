HS Softball Roundup: Notes, scores and standings through May 10

Carlisle softball plated four runs in the sixth inning for an 11-9 come-from-behind victory over Bishop McDevitt Monday afternoon in Carlisle.
The Thundering Herd (7-4 Mid-Penn Keystone, 9-5 overall) had surrendered five runs in the top of the fifth inning to fall behind 9-7 thanks, in part, to a three-run home run from Lianna Horner.
But Carlisle fought back.
Katelyn Coldren drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a dropped third strike, Alexis Kline recorded an RBI single, and Molly Renninger delivered a go-ahead two-run double.
Addy Gregg allowed one hit and no runs against the Crusaders (4-8, 7-10) in the top of the seventh to clinch the team's fourth win in its last five games.
Big swings
Cumberland Valley's Kylie Bornman drive in six runs for the Eagles (8-3 Commonwealth, 11-3 overall) in their 16-1 win at Altoona Monday. Bornman opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning. She later drove in another run with a single in the second and belted a three-run home run in the fourth.
Madison Badali powered East Pennsboro in a 13-6 Mid-Penn Capital win over Trinity. Her five-RBI day included a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning and a pair of doubles for the Panthers (7-1, 11-1). Molly Whitmyer also recorded five RBIs for the Shamrocks (6-3, 11-3) with a pair of home runs.
Mid-Penn Conference Standings
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Chambersburg
|10-3
|13-3
|State College
|10-2
|13-2
|Cumberland Valley
|8-3
|11-3
|Central Dauphin
|7-3
|10-4
|Mifflin County
|5-5
|7-7
|Cedar Cliff
|2-8
|4-11
|Red Land
|1-10
|2-14
|Altoona
|0-9
|0-12
KEYSTONE DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Lower Dauphin
|10-3
|13-4
|Palmyra
|10-2
|11-4
|Mechanicsburg
|10-3
|11-4
|Carlisle
|7-4
|9-5
|Bishop McDevitt
|4-8
|7-10
|CD East
|3-9
|6-11
|Hershey
|2-8
|4-9
|Susquehanna Township
|1-10
|1-12
COLONIAL DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|Shippensburg
|10-2
|14-3
|Big Spring
|10-2
|14-3
|Waynesboro
|10-2
|12-3
|Northern
|7-5
|9-6
|Greencastle
|6-6
|8-9
|Boiling Springs
|3-8
|4-9
|West Perry
|1-10
|3-14
|James Buchanan
|0-12
|1-15
CAPITAL DIVISION
|Team
|Division
|Overall
|East Pennsboro
|7-1
|11-1
|Trinity
|6-3
|11-3
|Middletown
|5-3
|8-4
|Camp Hill
|2-4
|3-7
|Harrisburg
|2-4
|3-4
|Steel-High
|0-0
|0-0
|Milton Hershey
|0-7
|1-11
Monday's Scores
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley 16, Altoona 1
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg 1, Lower Dauphin 0
Carlisle 11, Bishop McDevitt 9
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring 6, West Perry 4
Mid-Penn Capital
East Pennsboro 13, Trinity 6
Nonleague
Shippensburg 17, Red Land 8
Tuesday's Schedule
BASEBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.
Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.
Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:15 p.m.
Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
LACROSSE
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
CD East at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
SOFTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.
Greencastle-Anrtim at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Capital
Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona, 4:15 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Harrisburg at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.
Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross