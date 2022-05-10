 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HS Softball Roundup: Notes, scores and standings through May 10

Softball Stock 22

Carlisle softball plated four runs in the sixth inning for an 11-9 come-from-behind victory over Bishop McDevitt Monday afternoon in Carlisle.

The Thundering Herd (7-4 Mid-Penn Keystone, 9-5 overall) had surrendered five runs in the top of the fifth inning to fall behind 9-7 thanks, in part, to a three-run home run from Lianna Horner.

But Carlisle fought back.

Katelyn Coldren drew a leadoff walk and later scored on a dropped third strike, Alexis Kline recorded an RBI single, and Molly Renninger delivered a go-ahead two-run double. 

Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 10

Addy Gregg allowed one hit and no runs against the Crusaders (4-8, 7-10) in the top of the seventh to clinch the team's fourth win in its last five games.

Big swings

Cumberland Valley's Kylie Bornman drive in six runs for the Eagles (8-3 Commonwealth, 11-3 overall) in their 16-1 win at Altoona Monday. Bornman opened the scoring with a two-run single in the first inning. She later drove in another run with a single in the second and belted a three-run home run in the fourth.

Madison Badali powered East Pennsboro in a 13-6 Mid-Penn Capital win over Trinity. Her five-RBI day included a game-tying three-run home run in the fifth inning and a pair of doubles for the Panthers (7-1, 11-1). Molly Whitmyer also recorded five RBIs for the Shamrocks (6-3, 11-3) with a pair of home runs.

Mid-Penn Conference Standings

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Team Division  Overall
Chambersburg 10-3 13-3
 State College 10-2 13-2
 Cumberland Valley 8-3 11-3
 Central Dauphin 7-3 10-4
 Mifflin County 5-5 7-7
 Cedar Cliff 2-8 4-11
 Red Land 1-10 2-14
 Altoona 0-9 0-12

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Team Division  Overall
 Lower Dauphin 10-3 13-4
 Palmyra 10-2 11-4
 Mechanicsburg 10-3 11-4
 Carlisle 7-4 9-5
 Bishop McDevitt 4-8 7-10
 CD East 3-9 6-11
 Hershey 2-8 4-9
 Susquehanna Township 1-10 1-12

COLONIAL DIVISION

Team  Division Overall
 Shippensburg 10-2 14-3
 Big Spring 10-2 14-3
 Waynesboro 10-2 12-3
 Northern 7-5 9-6
 Greencastle 6-6 8-9
 Boiling Springs 3-8 4-9
 West Perry 1-10 3-14
 James Buchanan 0-12 1-15

CAPITAL DIVISION

Team Division Overall 
 East Pennsboro 7-1 11-1
 Trinity 6-3 11-3
 Middletown 5-3 8-4
 Camp Hill 2-4 3-7
 Harrisburg 2-4 3-4
 Steel-High 0-0 0-0
 Milton Hershey 0-7 1-11

Monday's Scores

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 16, Altoona 1

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 1, Lower Dauphin 0

Carlisle 11, Bishop McDevitt 9

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring 6, West Perry 4

Mid-Penn Capital

East Pennsboro 13, Trinity 6

Nonleague

Shippensburg 17, Red Land 8

Tuesday's Schedule

BASEBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, 4:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Big Spring at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Northern at Greencastle-Antrim, 4:15 p.m.

Waynesboro at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

LACROSSE

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CD East at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Chambersburg at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Greencastle-Anrtim at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

Shippensburg at Waynesboro, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Milton Hershey at East Pennsboro, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona, 4:15 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Harrisburg at Carlisle, 3:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Hershey, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Carlisle at Cedar Cliff, 6 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

 
