HS Softball: Northern makes key plays in 11-1 win at Boiling Springs

A game of inches isn’t normally something you hear in a six-inning 11-1 game, but the Boiling Springs softball team presented a case Thursday. The Bubblers were literally inches from holding Northern scoreless in what turned out to be three game-breaking innings in their Mid-Penn Colonial matchup at Boiling Springs.

Northern took advantage, scoring 11 runs in the with key hits. They also took advantage of some good baserunning, anticipating where the Bubbler fielders would throw the ball.

“We know we can hit, but we need to be more consistent hitting each night,” said Northern coach Emily Quatrale. “When the hits are coming, they really came alive. We play good defense and our pitchers threw strikes tonight. Our team is very aware of situations and take advantage when running the bases. We moved up on a couple of throws today and we were able to get those runners in.

Northern (6-4 Colonial, 7-5 overall) took an early lead in the first. After a first batter fly out, Hailey Irwin doubled to the gap in left-center. Jessie Li lined a ball just over the third baseman’s glove to score one run. Bekah Wiley walked and both runners moved up on a slow roller to short. Alyssa MacKey singled to right off the glove of the second baseman to score the other two runs.

Boiling Springs (3-5, 4-6) put six runners on base in the first three innings, but well-hit balls to short ended each inning.

"We hit the ball well tonight," said Boiling Springs coach Steve Darchicourt, "but it was right at people in key situations. We juts have to keep working at it.”

Pitcher Sydney Schoffstall settled down for the Bubblers, retiring 10 of the next 12 batters into the fifth inning. With one out in the fifth, Li doubled to left. Wiley singled to left. Just past the third baseman to score one run. Rylee Martin singled to center to set the plate for Ashley Folk, who launched a three-run home run to right for a 7-0 lead.

Northern added to its lead in the sixth with some help from the Bubblers. Five Polar Bear hits and two Boiling Springs errors allowed Northern to score four times and load the bases before the Bubblers got the final out on a fly ball to left field, where Kaitlyn Fassl snagged it.

“I thought we were ready to play," Darchicourt said. "We had runners on base but couldn’t score them. With several freshmen on the field, we are still trying to teach what to do in different situations. That situational awareness has hurt us at times."

In the sixth, the Bubblers showed some life against relief pitcher Ellie Stiffler. Emma Decker ripped a single to center. Bree Miller hit a pop up that was dropped behind second base, but the awareness of right fielder Emily Randalls allowed the Bears to get the force out at second. After Schoffstall reached base on an error. Delaney Lawyer singled to score Miller, who was injured after sliding into the catcher Wiley’s shin guards

Mya Gilliam ripped a shot that was fielded at third by Taylor Yoder for the final out at first.

The game featured two leaders at the backstop in catchers in Decker and Wiley. Decker led the Bubblers with two hits. Wiley, a four-year starter, has provided senior leadership on the Polar Bears' young roster.

Li led the Bears with three hits and Martin and Folk each had two hits.

