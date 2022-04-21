HS Softball: Mechanicsburg capitalizes on Carlisle mistakes for 16-5 win

Walks and errors can become nightmares for pitchers and coaches, and the Carlisle softball team felt their sting, as the Mechanicsburg Wildcats picked up a 16-5 six-inning mercy-rule win over the Herd Thursday at Carlisle.

It wasn’t only the walks and errors, but some timely hitting by the Wildcats as well. They parlayed eight walks, six errors and 12 hits into 16 runs and left eight runners on base.

“It was nice to finally see some of those clutch hits with runners in scoring position tonight,” Wildcat coach Gail Hiestand said. “Carlisle is a very good team, so this was a big win for us.

Kendra Grove sparked the Wildcats with a two-run home run in the first inning.

After rallying in the seventh inning for a win Wednesday night, Carlisle rallied in the bottom of the first inning Thursday to keep that momentum going. Katelyn Coldren doubled and scored on a Macey Barnhart double. Barnhart scored on an Addy Gregg single. Gregg would later score on a wild pitch to give the Herd a 3-2 lead.

"We had a great rally last night to win in the last of the seventh, and it carried over into our first inning,” Herd coach Laura Keim said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t carry it over the rest of the game. Walks and errors hurt us tonight."

A single from Mechanicsburg's Sam Rybacki scored courtesy runner Kallie Bowen, tying the game in the second.

Two walks to start the third would haunt the Herd. A sac bunt by Jada Lacey moved the runners, who later scored on singles by Madisyn Saposenek and Kelsea Harshbarger.

In the fifth, Rybacki tripled to right to plate two more runners. Rybacki led the Wildcats with three hits and four runs batted in.

The Herd battled back for two runs in the fifth, as Molly Renninger singled to plate both runners. Back-to-back walks by Saposenek contributed to the Herd rally. Saposenek struck out three consecutive batters to end the frustrating inning for the Herd.

The Wildcats exploded in the sixth inning for eight runs on four hits and four walks. Taylor Lawrence, Chelsea Heckert, Harshbarger. Rybacki drove in runs, and Emily Bittner capped the inning with a double to left field.

On the mound, Saposenek allowed seven walks and nine hits, but only five Carlisle runners crossed the plate. She stranded eight runners, including six in scoring position. Saposenek had three hits and courtesy runner Bowen scored three runs in her position. Grove also scored three times. Lauren Paul, Lawrence, Heckert and Harshbarger each scored twice.

"We left too many runners in scoring position when we had them in position," Keim said. "Three straight strike outs with two runners in scoring position. We can’t use the excuse of weather because everybody has been in the same situation. We just need to keep working and taking advantage of situations.”

Carlisle's Gregg and Macy Barnhart combined to walk eight batters with no strikeouts for the Herd. The six errors the team committed didn’t help the cause.

Katelyn Coldren, Barnhart and Molly Renninger each had two hits for the Herd.

