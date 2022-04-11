HS Softball: Mechanicsburg, Big Spring remain unbeaten

Madisyn Saposnek and Sam Rybacki combined to pitch a five-inning no-hitter for Miechanicsburg in the Wildcats’ 12-0 win over Reading Tuesday, keeping the team’s unbeaten record intact while helping it keep pace with Lower Dauphin atop the Mid-Penn Keystone Division standings.

Saposnek, who pitched the first three innings, struck out eight of the nine batters she faced. Rybacki followed with five strikeouts and one walk against the final seven batters.

Mechanicsburg (3-0 Keystone, 4-0 overall) has also been locked in from the plate in the early season, scoring 27 runs over two games last week, which included a 15-6 win over Hershey Monday.

Kendra Grove homered in both games for Mechanicsburg last week. Over her last three games, the senior has also registered a double and a triple and nine RBIs.

Mechanicsburg is scheduled to return to action Monday, hosting Bishop McDevitt at 4:15 p.m.

Patience pays off for Big Spring

Big Spring (2-0 Colonial, 3-0 overall) also reached the end of the rainy week without a loss, scratching out an 8-6 win at Shippensburg Tuesday.

The Bulldogs, who took a lead with a lone run in the second inning, never trailed, tacking on a run in the third, fourth in the fourth and two in the seventh. Their patient lineup saw 163 pitches and drew 10 walks. Fallon Feaser collected three hits, four RBIs and scored a run of her own. She also pitched four innings, allowing four runs (three earned) while striking out seven and walking one. Trailing 6-0, the Greyhounds (1-1, 2-1) punched back with a home run from Cierra Bender and two from Olivia Lebitz.

Northern blanks Boiling Springs

Alyssa Mackay’s first-inning grand slam was the first of three Northern home runs in a 15-0 three-inning shutout against previously unbeaten Boiling Springs Tuesday. Becca Wiley and Rylee Martin also homered for the Polar Bears (1-1 Colonial, 1-2 overal), who captured last year’s Colonial Division title. Ellie Stiffler and Olivia Gelbaugh combined to pitch the shutout, holding the Bubblers (2-1, 3-1) to one hit with one strikeout and one walk.

Panthers play extras

East Pennsboro (1-0 Capital, 2-1 overall) suffered its first setback of the season in Friday’s 4-3 loss to Susquenita in eight innings. East Pennsboro trailed 3-0 through the top of the fourth before plating one run in the bottom of the frame and two in the fifth. The Panthers went on to surrender the game-winning run on an error in the top of the eighth inning. Irys Kline went 2-for-4 for the Panthers, recording the team’s only RBI.

Susquenita also spoiled Trinity’s bid for an unbeaten season earlier in the week, topping the Shamrocks 8-3 Monday. Lindsey Haser’s three-run home run was the only offense for the Shamrocks (2-1 Capital, 6-1). Cumberland Valley (1-1 Commonwealth, 2-1 overall) also suffered its first losses of the season last week. The Eagles fell to Central Dauphin 5-2 Tuesday.

Colts’ comeback

Trailing 5-1 through two innings and 7-4 through the top of the sixth, Cedar Cliff scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a lead in a 9-8 victory. The Colts (1-1 Commonwealth, 3-3 overall) racked up nine hits in the game, and Olivia Alandar hit her first home run with the varsity club.

STANDINGS

Through April 10

Commonwealth Division

Chambersburg 3-0 Commonwealth (3-0 overall)

State College 1-0 (1-0)

Central Dauphin 1-1 (2-1)

Cumberland Valley 1-1 (2-1)

Mifflin County 1-1 (1-1)

Cedar Cliff 1-1 (3-3)

Red Land 1-2 (2-2)

Altoona 0-3 (0-3)

Keystone Division

Lower Dauphin 4-0 Keystone (5-0 overall)

Mechanicsburg 3-0 (4-0)

CD East 2-1 (2-2)

Carlisle 1-2 (1-3)

Palmyra 1-2 (1-3)

Bishop McDevitt 1-2 (3-3)

Hershey 0-2 (0-3)

Susquehanna Township 0-3 (0-4)

Colonial Division

Big Spring 2-0 Colonial (3-0 overall)

Greencastle-Antrim 3-1 (3-1)

Boiling Springs 2-1 (3-1)

Waynesboro 2-1 (3-1)

Shippensburg 1-1 (2-1)

Northern 1-1 (1-2)

James Buchanan 0-3 (1-4)

West Perry 0-3 (0-4)

Capital Division

East Pennsboro 1-0 Capital (2-1 overall)

Trinity 2-1 (6-1)

Middletown 1-1 (2-3)

Harrisburg 1-1 (1-1)

Camp Hill 1-1 (1-2)

Milton Hershey 0-3 (1-5)

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

