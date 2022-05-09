HS Softball: Lacey's double, Paul's defense power Mechanicsburg to 1-0 win over Lower Dauphin

Through most of the unseasonably cool and damp softball season, Mechanicsburg had searched, in vain, for clutch hits in close games.

Monday, under a clear sky with temperatures popping into the 70s, the Wildcats found one against visiting Lower Dauphin.

Jada Lacey drove a double off the left-field fence to score Lauren Paul in the third inning. It complemented a complete-game two-hit shutout from pitcher Madisyn Saposnek and sound supporting defense in a tense 1-0 Mid-Penn Keystone Division win over the division’s front-running Falcons.

“It was awesome,“ Mechanicsburg coach Gail Hiestand said. “We wanted to take advantage of anything that they gave us. We knew, going in, that runs were going to be hard to score against Lilly (Albarano).”

With the win, the Wildcats (10-3 Keystone, 12-4 overall) pulled even in the division win column with Lower Dauphin (10-3, 13-4) and Palmyra (10-2, 10-4), who are scheduled to face off Wednesday.

Beyond the practical implications in the division standings and District 3 postseason seeding, Monday’s performance seized momentum for a Wildcat team that had weathered its own inconsistency throughout the season.

“This one was definitely big for us,” Saposnek said. “We had close plays all around, but our defense really stayed on it today.”

The hit

Through the first two innings, the Wildcats suffered from the same brand of hard-luck hitting that had plagued them in tightly contested losses throughout the season, including a 2-1 setback to the Falcons April 12.

“We said going into the game,” Hiestand said, “that if we play like we played against them the first time, I like our chances.”

The Wildcats, who collected three hits overall, put two runners on in the first, but Albarano danced out of the jam with two of her eight strikeouts. In the second, with a pair of runners on and two outs, catcher Emily Bittner punched a ball to right field, but Lower Dauphin’s Lauren Haraske absorbed the sinking line drive with a sliding catch to end the threat.

“That’s how we’ve had some games this year,” Hiestand said, “where we are hitting the ball hard but right at people. But I knew we just needed to stay positive and stay in the mindset of being happy with the way we’re hitting, making solid contact.”

Paul singled to open the third inning. Two batters later, Lacey fouled off the first pitch from Albarano.

“I was just like, ‘OK, I’m on it. I can hit this girl,'” she said.

Lacey jumped on the next pitch, sending it off the fence with a thud and a rattle.

“Whenever I see my pitch,” Lacey said, “I just think in my head, ‘See ball, hit ball.’ And then I did, and it just felt really good coming off of my bat. I just saw it soaring, and then I kept running.”

Paul initially held up at third base, but when the incoming throw dropped between a pair of Lower Dauphin fielders, the Wildcats had an opening.

“I knew it was our opportunity,” Hiestand said. “Even if we get thrown out, we’ve got to try. And we got a break.”

Paul scampered home, beating the throw to give Mechanicsburg the lead.

“When we can score a run,” Hiestand said, “and when we can score first, and we’re not playing behind, we get stronger. Mads (Saposnek) gets stronger as the game goes on.”

Lock-down defense

Saposnek and the Mechanicsburg defense allowed just one baserunner over the final four innings.

“We tried to play a little more small ball,” Lower Dauphin coach John Albarano said, “but we couldn’t get a runner on to be able to do that.”

Saposnek recorded two of her four strikeouts in that span, fanning the Falcons’ Paige Adelman for the final out.

“I was pretty relaxed,” Saposnek said. “I knew my defense had my back, and they showed that from the first inning to the last.”

Saposnek, who also walked a pair of batters, kept the Falcons off balance throughout Monday’s affair.

“The biggest thing,” John Albarano said, “is trying to get hard contact against her and push the ball out of the infield. We seemed to struggle with that today.”

Paul, the shortstop, provided a bulk of the putouts, catching six balls and throwing out one runner at first.

“I knew that runs would be hard to get in this game,” she said, “and that they had a really good hitting team, so I knew that any ball that went up in the air or on the ground, I had to go after. They’re smart on the bases, and I knew they would take advantage of anything they could, so I just wanted to go all out and play my game.”

Paul showed off her range in the sixth, lunging to catch a ball off the bat of Haraske behind second base.

“I feel like Lauren played lights out defensively,” Hiestand said, “and she saved a few. The one in the hole that was absolutely hit, I thought it was going down.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.