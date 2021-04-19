HS Softball: Kendra Grove homers, overwhelming Mechanicsburg offenses wakes up in third in victory over Carlisle

MECHANICSBURG — Turn the crank on a jack-in-the-box, and it’s only a matter of time before the figure bursts open the lid. It’s going to pop. You just don’t know when.

The same is true about the Mechanicsburg softball team. Without the scary clown bit.

With an offense as prolific as the Wildcats have been this season, it’s only a matter of time before they explode at the plate posting video-game numbers on the scoreboard.

In Monday’s Mid-Penn Keystone matchup with Carlisle, that time came in the third inning. Mechanicsburg batted around, scoring seven runs on its way to a 9-4 victory over the Thundering Herd.

“We want to be better at scoring every inning and not just waiting for a big inning,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “We needed one time through the lineup to adjust. For us, my goal is always to win the inning.”

Back-to-back singles led off the inning, followed by a sacrifice bunt advancing both baserunners into scoring position. They would have scored from anywhere though as Kendra Grove smoked an offering over the fence in dead center to break the 0-0 tie.