HS Softball: Kendra Grove homers, overwhelming Mechanicsburg offense wakes up in third in victory over Carlisle

MECHANICSBURG — Turn the crank on a jack-in-the-box, and it’s only a matter of time before the figure bursts open the lid. It’s going to pop. You just don’t know when.
The same is true about the Mechanicsburg softball team. Without the scary clown bit.
With an offense as prolific as the Wildcats have been this season, it’s only a matter of time before they explode at the plate posting video-game numbers on the scoreboard.
In Monday’s Mid-Penn Keystone matchup with Carlisle, that time came in the third inning. Mechanicsburg batted around, scoring seven runs on its way to a 9-4 victory over the Thundering Herd.
“We want to be better at scoring every inning and not just waiting for a big inning,” Mechanicsburg head coach Gail Hiestand said. “We needed one time through the lineup to adjust. For us, my goal is always to win the inning.”
Back-to-back singles led off the inning, followed by a sacrifice bunt advancing both baserunners into scoring position. They would have scored from anywhere though as Kendra Grove smoked an offering over the fence in dead center to break the 0-0 tie.
Singles from Madisyn Saposenek and Emily Bittner preceded doubles from Emma Rizzuto and Sam Rybacki as Mechanicsburg (8-1, 6-1 Keystone) stormed out to the 7-0 lead.
But Carlisle (3-4, 3-3 Keystone) showed heart to answer right back in the top half of the fifth.
Jana Fetterman singled to begin the frame, and Nina Arizalone doubled her to third base. A wild pitch got away from Bittner, scoring a run as both runners moved up 60 feet. Saposenek lost the strike zone, walking the next three batters, forcing another run home. A sacrifice fly and single followed to cut the Wildcats’ advantage to 7-4.
“That’s who this team is this year,” Carlisle head coach Laura Keim said. “There is no quit. They’re resilient. We’ve got injuries and girls playing in spots they don’t typically play, and we’re still playing well. I couldn’t be prouder.”
Mechanicsburg tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly and error on the subsequent throw.
Every starter for the Wildcats had at least one base hit as the team pounded out 11 in the victory.
Standing out
Madisyn Saposenek wasn’t her sharpest from the circle, but the junior hurler settled down when the Wildcats needed it most. Over the final three innings, Carlisle managed only two baserunners, and both were left stranded at second base. Saposenek allowed four runs on six hits while striking out four and walking six over the complete-game victory.
“We continue to impress upon her that she has a defense behind her,” Hiestand said. “Let them put it in play, and let us support you. You don’t have to shut everybody down.”
Accounting for half of those six hits was Carlisle right-fielder Arizalone, who went 3-for-4 with three doubles. Riley Henry added a pair of singles in the losing effort.
Up next
Both teams return to action Wednesday afternoon. Mechanicsburg hosts Palmyra, while Carlisle travels to CD East.
They said it
Keim on Herd starter Kyrstin Kauffman not allowing a base on balls: “When you’re playing a team as good as them, you can’t give them anything. If you give them an inch, they take a mile. It was great to have her step up and pitch really well."
Hiestand on her squad: “If we are on all three cylinders, I’ll take this team against any right now.”