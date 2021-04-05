HS Softball: Katelyn Coldren leads Carlisle past Lower Dauphin to remain undefeated on the season

CARLISLE — Carlisle spent its first four innings Monday proving that it had the physical tools needed to contend in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division.

It spent the last three innings showing it had the necessary mentality, too.

The Thundering Herd continued their solid start to the season on a sunny day at Carlisle High School, running out to a big lead and then holding off a late Lower Dauphin comeback attempt in a 7-5 victory in a Keystone contest.

The win improved the Herd to 2-0, doubling the squad’s win total from the 2019 season. Every Carlisle batter reached base at least once in a contest that featured plenty of action on the basepaths, backing up Addy Gregg’s effort in the circle.

Standing out

The Herd’s patience at the plate and aggressiveness on the basepaths fueled their early lead, as they jumped out to a 6-0 advantage after three innings. Catcher Katelyn Coldren was the catalyst from her No. 2 spot in the order, tallying a double and three walks in her four plate appearances. In the first inning, she scored from second after a mishandled throw on Jana Fetterman’s sacrifice fly, giving Carlisle a 2-0 lead. In the second inning, her leadoff double ignited the Herd’s four-run frame; in the fifth, her bases-loaded walk brought in a critical insurance run.