HS Softball: Held hitless, Cumberland Valley tops Chambersburg 1-0

Chambersburg pitcher Kylee Miller entered Tuesday's Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at Cumberland Valley with an 0.48 earned run average and lowered it even further with a seven-inning no-hit gem.

But the Trojans dropped a 1-0 decision to the host Eagles.

Cumberland Valley's Sydney May, the winning pitcher, raced home on a fourth-inning pop-up that was dropped for the only run of the game.

“We have been saying all along that we are gritty," said Cumberland Valley coach Gregg Williams. "We have good defense, good pitching, and we battle at the plate. Sometimes, you aren’t going to hit, and we have to be lucky."

Chambersburg entered the game tied with State College in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth Division, with the Eagles a game behind alongside Central Dauphin.

May reached base in the fourth inning on a fielder's choice. She advanced to second on a ground ball from Kylie Bornman, beating the throw. One out later, Jasara Zeigler put a ball into the middle of the infield that bounced out of the glove of second baseman Sofie Fetterhoff. May, running on the swing, beat the throw home for the game's only run.

“Miracles can happen," May said, "and we definitely pulled through. With two outs, coach always talks about two bases, and I was running full speed the whole way. It was a big play."

Emma Coburn fired the first three innings for the Eagles, allowing four hits but no runs. May came on in the fourth and shut down the Trojans. Chambersburg got four runners on base in two innings against May, who avoided damage with strikeouts.

“I honestly don’t know what to say," said Trojan coach Chris Skultety. "We had runners on base, but didn’t have good at-bats with runners on base. We averaged 12 runs a game the first 10 games, and now we can’t buy a run. Hannah Runk, our all-state player, is out of our lineup right now due to concussion protocol, so that is hurting us."

Chambersburg's Alyssa Brechbill singled to lead off the game but was erased on a line drive to second by Kenzie Boyd in the first.

In the second, the Trojans' Abigail Newman was thrown out while trying to stretch a single into a double in front of a relay from Cumberland Valley left fielder Alissa Naisby to shortstop Maddie Miller to second baseman Emma Morgan.

Brechbill led the Trojans with two hits, but was called out on strikes with two outs and two runners on base in the fifth.

“I told Chris (Skultety) this was a typical Chambersburg-Cumberland Valley game," Williams said. "May threw a perfect pitch to Brechbill, who we talked about walking in that situation. May is a freshman, and to pitch like that in that situation has been big.”

May struck out seven in four innings, ending three innings with punch outs. She hit a batter, walked two and allowed a ground single to right by Katelyn Secrist.

"I am one to throw quickly," May said, "and I needed Kylie (Bornman, the catcher) to remind me to slow down."

Chambersburg fell to 10-4 in the division and 13-5 overall, while the Eagles improved to 9-3 and 12-3 overall. Both teams remained in the top five of the District 3 Class 6A Power rankings with the May 19 deadline approaching.

Chambersburg has now dropped four of its last five games with three losses by scores of 1-0.

