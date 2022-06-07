HS Softball: Eat Pennsboro's Kline, Big Spring's Feaser, Shippensburg's Bender headline Mid-Penn all-star selections

The Mid-Penn released its coaches’ list of spring all-stars Tuesday.

Earning top honors were Big Spring’s Fallon Feaser and Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender, the Colonial Division’s co-players of the year, and East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline, the Capital Division Player of the Year.

Big Spring’s Mike Gutshall and East Pennsboro’s Sharon Etter also received coach of the year honors in their respective divisions.

Here is the list of local players honored. For the full list of all-stars, click here.

Commonwealth Division

First Team – Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley

First Team – Karley Strawser, Red Land

First Team – Emmalee Mowery, Cedar Cliff

Second Team – Annika Barbour, Red Land

Second Team – Sydney May, Cumberland Valley

Second Team – Savannah DePietress, Cumberland Valley

Second Team – Mandy Wenerick, Cedar Cliff

Honorable Mention – Alexis Barker, Red Land

Honorable Mention – Karsyn Peifer, Red Land

Honorable Mention – Alissa Naisby, Cumberland Valley

Honorable Mention – Kylie Bornman, Cumberland Valley

Honorable Mention – Eliza Lane, Cedar Cliff

Keystone Division

First Team – Kendra Grove, Mechanicsburg

First Team – Madisyn Saposnek, Mechanicsburg

First Team – Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg

First Team – Addy Gregg, Carlisle

Second Team – Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg

Second Team – Lauren Paul, Mechanicsburg

Honorable Mention – Macy Barnhart, Carlisle

Colonial Division

Coach of the Year – Mike Gutshall, Big Spring

First Team – Fallon Feaser, Big Spring (Player of the Year)

First Team – Cierra Bender, Shippensburg (Player of the Year)

First Team – Emma Decker, Boiling Springs

First Team – Hailey Irwin, Northern

First Team – Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg

Second Team – Emilee Sullivan, Big Spring

Second Team – Gracie Johnson, Shippensburg

Second Team – Taylor Yoder, Northern

Second Team – Taylor Rice, Boiling Springs

Honorable Mention – Laney Gilbert, Shippensburg

Honorable Mention – Kayla Altizer, Shippensburg

Honorable Meniotn – Rebekah Wiley, Northern

Honorable Mention – Maya Fields, Boiling Springs

Honorable Mention – Madalyn Black, Big Spring

Honorable Mention – Kiersten White, Big Spring

Honorable Mention –Rylee Piper, Big Spring

Capital Division

Coach of the Year – Sharon Etter, East Pennsboro

First Team – Irys Kline, East Pennsboro (Player of the Year)

First Team – Jackie Capers, East Pennsboro

First Team – Molly Whitmyer, Trinity

First Team – Zoe Holbert, East Pennsboro

First Team – Madison Badali, East Pennsboro

First Team – Ryan Smith, Trinity

Second Team – Lindsey Haser, Trinity

Second Team – Marissa Schell, East Pennsboro

Second Team – Riley Kunkle, Camp Hill

Second Team – Nalyssa Nerat, East Pennsboro

Second Team – Josie Shermeyer, East Pennsboro

Honorable Mention – Liviah Furjanic, Camp Hill

Honorable Mention – Madison Smith, Trinity

Honorable Mention – Molly Maney, Trinity

Honorable Mention – Molly Swope, East Pennsboro

Honorable Mention –Grace Christensen, Camp Hill

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

