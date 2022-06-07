HS Softball: Eat Pennsboro's Kline, Big Spring's Feaser, Shippensburg's Bender headline Mid-Penn all-star selections

The Mid-Penn released its coaches’ list of spring all-stars Tuesday.
Earning top honors were Big Spring’s Fallon Feaser and Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender, the Colonial Division’s co-players of the year, and East Pennsboro’s Irys Kline, the Capital Division Player of the Year.
Big Spring’s Mike Gutshall and East Pennsboro’s Sharon Etter also received coach of the year honors in their respective divisions.
Here is the list of local players honored. For the full list of all-stars, click
First Team – Emma Morgan, Cumberland Valley
First Team – Karley Strawser, Red Land
First Team – Emmalee Mowery, Cedar Cliff
Second Team – Annika Barbour, Red Land
Second Team – Sydney May, Cumberland Valley
Second Team – Savannah DePietress, Cumberland Valley
Second Team – Mandy Wenerick, Cedar Cliff
Honorable Mention – Alexis Barker, Red Land
Honorable Mention – Karsyn Peifer, Red Land
Honorable Mention – Alissa Naisby, Cumberland Valley
Honorable Mention – Kylie Bornman, Cumberland Valley
Honorable Mention – Eliza Lane, Cedar Cliff
Keystone Division
First Team – Kendra Grove, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Madisyn Saposnek, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Emily Bittner, Mechanicsburg
First Team – Addy Gregg, Carlisle
Second Team – Sam Rybacki, Mechanicsburg
Second Team – Lauren Paul, Mechanicsburg
Honorable Mention – Macy Barnhart, Carlisle
Colonial Division
Coach of the Year – Mike Gutshall, Big Spring
First Team – Fallon Feaser, Big Spring (Player of the Year)
First Team – Cierra Bender, Shippensburg (Player of the Year)
First Team – Emma Decker, Boiling Springs
First Team – Hailey Irwin, Northern
First Team – Olivia Lebitz, Shippensburg
Second Team – Emilee Sullivan, Big Spring
Second Team – Gracie Johnson, Shippensburg
Second Team – Taylor Yoder, Northern
Second Team – Taylor Rice, Boiling Springs
Honorable Mention – Laney Gilbert, Shippensburg
Honorable Mention – Kayla Altizer, Shippensburg
Honorable Meniotn – Rebekah Wiley, Northern
Honorable Mention – Maya Fields, Boiling Springs
Honorable Mention – Madalyn Black, Big Spring
Honorable Mention – Kiersten White, Big Spring
Honorable Mention –Rylee Piper, Big Spring
Capital Division
Coach of the Year – Sharon Etter, East Pennsboro
First Team – Irys Kline, East Pennsboro (Player of the Year)
First Team – Jackie Capers, East Pennsboro
First Team – Molly Whitmyer, Trinity
First Team – Zoe Holbert, East Pennsboro
First Team – Madison Badali, East Pennsboro
First Team – Ryan Smith, Trinity
Second Team – Lindsey Haser, Trinity
Second Team – Marissa Schell, East Pennsboro
Second Team – Riley Kunkle, Camp Hill
Second Team – Nalyssa Nerat, East Pennsboro
Second Team – Josie Shermeyer, East Pennsboro
Honorable Mention – Liviah Furjanic, Camp Hill
Honorable Mention – Madison Smith, Trinity
Honorable Mention – Molly Maney, Trinity
Honorable Mention – Molly Swope, East Pennsboro
Honorable Mention –Grace Christensen, Camp Hill
Photos: Big Spring vs. Hamburg District 3 Class 4A softball championship
Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan, left, gets the out at third base against Hamburg's Hailey Strunk during the third inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hamburg's Shayna Morales, right, makes the out at home plate against Big Spring's Maeve Hurley during the second inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Fallon Feaser fires in a pitch during the second inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Madalyn Black celebrates after scoring a run during the fourth inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Maeve Hurley gets the out at first base against Hamburg's Jenna Shuman during the second inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Jenna Hurley, center, field a ball to left field during the second inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hamburg's Skylar Shuman, left, makes the out at first base against Big Spring's Madelyn Black, center, during the third inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring team members cheer for their teammates from inside the dugout during the third inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Hamburg's Skylar Shuman, left, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the tag from Big Spring's Kiersten White during the third inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Raychael Holtry throws a strike during the fourth inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Maeve Hurley catches a high pop fly ball to the infield to make the during the fourth inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Sophie Wickard, left, crosses home plate to score during the fourth inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Sydney Adler celebrates after scoring a run during the fourth inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Big Spring's Emilee Sullivan catches a high pop fly ball to third base to close out the fourth inning of the District 3 Class 4A Championship game against Hamburg on Friday at Lebanon Valley College.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
