HS Softball: East Pennsboro blanks Trinity 2-0

The scoreboard at East Pennsboro High School was clear in displaying the most important inning of the Panthers’ home victory Wednesday.

The game’s only two runs were scored in the bottom of the fifth, when the Panthers finally strung together some offense against Trinity starter Maddie Smith, who had been lights-out for much of the day.

But the groundwork had been laid amid all those early zeroes, when the East Penn offense searched for daylight against Smith, and Panther pitcher Jackie Capers dialed in her mix against the Trinity bats. The pitching and offense finally put the puzzle together in the fifth, giving the Panthers a 2-0 victory over the Shamrocks in a Mid-Penn Capital matchup.

“We had really worked on the mental game at practice, trying to make big plays,” East Penn coach Sharon Etter said. “We wanted to bring confidence into this game. We knew Trinity is a great hitting team and is well coached, and we knew it was going to be a really close game. We knew we had to make things happen.”

Capers and Smith had been near-equals through the first three innings. The only East Pennsboro base runner in that span reached via error; the Shamrocks had a pair of base hits, with neither runner reaching scoring position.

In the fourth, though, the Panthers started to find something. Trinity put a runner on second via a two-out error, but Capers induced a groundout to end the threat. In the bottom half of the frame, Marissa Schell recorded East Penn’s first base hit, a one-out single, and an error then gave the Panthers runners on first and second with one out. Smith shrugged off this bit of trouble, getting a strikeout and a groundout to end the inning.

Capers continued the duel in the top of the fifth, striking out the side to start a run of three perfect frames to close the game.

“I knew this was a big game going in, so I was mentally preparing myself,” Capers said. “It was only going to get harder the more that they went through the lineup and saw me. I just had to keep bringing it. You’re always competing, both against yourself and the other team. It was just important to keep my composure.”

In the bottom half her teammates gave her some support, beginning with the 7-8-9 hitters. Madison Tate opened the inning with a four-pitch walk, and Josie Shermeyer and Molly Swope followed with sacrifices to move courtesy runner Gabby Miller to third with two outs. The Panthers then got hits when the lineup turned over. Madison Badali drilled a sinking liner that went for an RBI single, paired with an error that put her on second. Irys Kline then knocked a double to center, plating Badali and giving the Panthers a 2-0 advantage.

“The bottom of the lineup was huge,” Etter said. “It gave the players in the top and the middle of the lineup confidence that our bottom was holding the rope, so to speak, and they needed to step up as all you saw the two hits that came right after.”

Capers would make things easy from there, not allowing a baserunner over the next two innings. She would strike out 12 and walk none while allowing two hits.

“She throws a riseball, and anybody will have trouble with a good riseball. We’re no different,” Trinity coach Glenn Reinhardt said. “We’ll see them again, and hopefully we’ll learn from this and next time do a little bit better. We just have to hit better against her.”

