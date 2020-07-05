HS Softball: Cumberland Valley's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez commits to Delaware State University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cumberland Valley's Dallas Speicher-Ramirez committed to Delaware State University on June 29 to play softball.

The rising senior talked to several coaches and looked into several other schools before deciding on the Division I program.

"I just really like everything that Delaware State University has to offer as a school and I want to be part of their softball program," Speicher-Ramirez said through email.

Speicher-Ramirez was headed into her junior season with the CV softball team before the coronavirus pandemic forced the PIAA to cancel the spring season. She has also a part of the Heartbreakers Gold travel team since 2019.

In 2018, she hit .222 in a limited 27 at-bats, scored five times and drove in a run.

"I feel honored to get the opportunity to play at Delaware State," Speicher-Ramirez said. "I am really happy that all my hard work paid off. I'm excited to know that I have a great place to get an education and play ball. Now I can focus on my education and improving my skills, instead of figuring out where I want to go to school after CV."

Delaware State softball, coached by Jeff Franquet, was 1-19 during the spring before the season was canceled.

