HS Softball: Cierra Bender's grand slam sends Shippensburg to come-from-behind win over Big Spring

SHIPPENSBURG — Holding a 2-0 count in her favor, Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender stepped back into the batter’s box.
Bases loaded, two outs and trailing by two in the bottom of the sixth, someone had to give in. The question was would it be Bender or Big Spring hurler Jenna Hurley?
For a prolific hitter like Bender, if she gets the perfect pitch, she’s got the green light.
“I'm just thinking let's tie the game, a base hit plates two runs,” Greyhound head coach Mike Peters said of the 7-5 deficit his team faced. “But she [Cierra] certainly has the power to hit the ball out of the park and she had a 2-0 count. She's a confident hitter. If there's good pitch she could hit, she's going to hit it.”
That perfect pitch crossed home plate and Bender connected on the sweet spot, clearing the right-center field fence for a grand slam, vaulting the Greyhounds to the 9-7 victory. With the come-from-behind win, Shippensburg now sits atop the Colonial Division standings.
Turning point
Throughout the entire game, the rivals bartered momentum swings like two young kids trading baseball cards. No lead was ever safe.
The Bulldogs jetted to a four-run lead — the biggest of the contest — in the fifth before Shippensburg countered with two in the bottom half of the frame. Shippensburg didn’t garner the lead besides the first run of the game and Bender’s sixth-inning heroics.
Standing out
Bender finished her afternoon with a 3-for-4 line at the plate, a single shy of the cycle. To go along with her grand slam, Bender amassed a double and a triple, plating a run on the two-bagger and a pair on the triple. She also scored two runs.
The .750 batting line and go-ahead grand slam improves Bender’s already impressive numbers on the season. Prior to Saturday’s contest, Bender was the co-Mid-Penn Conference leader in home runs (5) and sported a .604 batting average.
On the Bulldogs’ side, Emilee Sullivan, Erica Paisley and Madalyn Black accounted for a trio of homers. Sullivan’s three-RBI moonshot came in third, Paisley’s solo blast in the fourth — the first of her varsity career — and Black’s solo home run in the fifth, finding its way across the street to the Volvo Customer Center lawn.
Zoey Cummings came in clutch in the fifth as well, scratching across two on a two-RBI single.
By the numbers
Six and 11. Entering the Colonial Division clash, Big Spring hoisted the No. 6 seed in the Class 4A power rankings and the ‘Hounds the No. 11 spot in 5A.
With the loss, and 4A only having eight teams reaching postseason berth, the Bulldogs find themselves in the heat of the playoff race. For Shippensburg, the win continues to solidify its odds of joining the postseason club as 16 schools from 5A will continue playing.
In terms of Saturday’s pitching, while Bender shined at the dish, she saw her worst outing from the circle. The Bulldogs tagged her for seven earned runs and eight hits. She also issued five free passes and fanned 10 in her complete-game performance.
Hurley worked a respectable 5 2/3 innings for Big Spring, scattering seven knocks on seven earned runs. She whiffed six and walked three in the process.
Up next
The Bulldogs return to action Monday, hosting Red Land. Shippensburg takes to the road Tuesday to face division foe Boiling Springs, a team they beat 10-4 in the teams’ previous meeting.
They said it
Peters on Saturday’s neck-and-neck battle: “Hands down it’s an instant classic. We got the lead first, they're hitting home runs, they got to lead, we got back within range, they hit another home run. It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth.”
Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall on the road ahead: “Everybody contributed, but it’s a tough loss. But we can't let this get to us. We got seven games left, so there's still a long way to go.”
Bender on her clutch grand slam: “I knew coming up I needed to get ahead because in that situation, you don't know if we're ever going to have that again. So, hitting the grand slam to win 9-7 was definitely a key. It felt amazing.”