HS Softball: Cierra Bender's grand slam sends Shippensburg to come-from-behind win over Big Spring

In terms of Saturday’s pitching, while Bender shined at the dish, she saw her worst outing from the circle. The Bulldogs tagged her for seven earned runs and eight hits. She also issued five free passes and fanned 10 in her complete-game performance.

Hurley worked a respectable 5 2/3 innings for Big Spring, scattering seven knocks on seven earned runs. She whiffed six and walked three in the process.

Up next

The Bulldogs return to action Monday, hosting Red Land. Shippensburg takes to the road Tuesday to face division foe Boiling Springs, a team they beat 10-4 in the teams’ previous meeting.

They said it

Peters on Saturday’s neck-and-neck battle: “Hands down it’s an instant classic. We got the lead first, they're hitting home runs, they got to lead, we got back within range, they hit another home run. It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth.”

Big Spring head coach Mike Gutshall on the road ahead: “Everybody contributed, but it’s a tough loss. But we can't let this get to us. We got seven games left, so there's still a long way to go.”