HS Softball: Cierra Bender dominates in the circle and at the plate to rocket Shippensburg past Boiling Springs

SHIPPENSBURG — Any time your starting pitcher takes a perfect-game bid through six innings, you’re likely going to put a dash in the win column.
But when that starting pitcher also sends two solo home runs over the center field fence, it becomes the ultimate recipe for success.
That was Cierra Bender for the Greyhounds Thursday evening, as the Shippensburg softball team (2-2 Colonial Division) pieced together a full seven innings, defeating the Boiling Springs Bubblers (1-2) 10-4 at Shippensburg High School. The win came at a much-needed time for the ‘Hounds, who were coming off two nail-biting losses to Big Spring and Northern dating back to last week.
“If the game would’ve ended 4-2, I would’ve had a much different speech because we needed more run support for Cierra,” Shippensburg head coach Mike Peters said. “That's kind of burned us the last few games against Big Spring and Northern. So, the fact that we were able to have a beginning to end, I think is good. Especially for a young team.”
Turning point
Through five innings, the Bubblers were able to keep the margin within three at 5-2. After Bender tossed four perfect frames, Shippensburg went to Ally Thrush in relief, who coughed up two earned runs. However, once Bender returned to the circle, Shippensburg tallied a five-run bottom of the sixth, stifling any chance of a Boiling Springs’ comeback.
The Bubblers eventually got the best of Bender in the top of the seventh — tagging her for two runs — but the bats woke up far too late.
Standing out
Bender out-classed Boiling Springs in the circle and at the dish. Working a complete game, Bender wrung up 17 of the 24 Bubblers she faced, scattered three hits and didn’t allow any free passes. In the batter’s box, Bender’s day went to the tune of a 4-for-4 line with two solo shots, a two-bagger, a single and three RBIs.
Duplicating her teammate’s success, sophomore Kayla Altizer blasted two balls into orbit — a two-run and three-run homer — for Shippensburg from her No. 8 spot in the lineup. She rounded out her afternoon by going 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
Both Bender and Altizer notched their first varsity home runs as they lost their freshman season to the coronavirus pandemic.
For the Bubblers, Carly Galbraith held up her end of the bargain while batting cleanup, totaling a 2-for-3 line including a fifth-inning solo shot and a seventh-inning triple. Brianna Miller, Emma Crowther and Taylor Rice also recorded extra-base knocks, all three counting as doubles.
By the numbers
Shippensburg dominated Boiling Springs in nearly all facets of the game, garnering advantages in hits (12-5), strikeouts on the rubber (17-1) and errors (0-2).
Starting pitching showed to be a major factor as well, with Bender holding the Bubblers scoreless and hitless through six. Sidney Schoffstall received the nod for Boiling Springs, the ‘Hounds chalking up nine runs on her through five innings of work.
Up next
Both teams return to the field Friday afternoon, with the Greyhounds traveling to Northeastern and the Bubblers looking to re-right the ship, hosting Mid-Penn foe Trinity.
They said it
Bender on her performance from the circle: “I definitely think that Jesse [Jessica Lindsay] made my pitches look good, catching and framing them. And my pitches were moving and I got those key outs.”
Altizer on the key win: “Definitely coming into the game, after losing two games, it was more of a ‘need to win,’ or it's just going to keep going downhill. But to get this win, things are looking good.”
Peters on what Bender brings to the team: “For a kid in stature, who is kind of a smaller kid, she brings it. She brings it from the mound, she brings it from her bat, she's an athlete. … And she can put the ball out of the park as she had to tonight.”