HS Softball: Cierra Bender dominates in the circle and at the plate to rocket Shippensburg past Boiling Springs

Starting pitching showed to be a major factor as well, with Bender holding the Bubblers scoreless and hitless through six. Sidney Schoffstall received the nod for Boiling Springs, the ‘Hounds chalking up nine runs on her through five innings of work.

Up next

Both teams return to the field Friday afternoon, with the Greyhounds traveling to Northeastern and the Bubblers looking to re-right the ship, hosting Mid-Penn foe Trinity.

They said it

Bender on her performance from the circle: “I definitely think that Jesse [Jessica Lindsay] made my pitches look good, catching and framing them. And my pitches were moving and I got those key outs.”

Altizer on the key win: “Definitely coming into the game, after losing two games, it was more of a ‘need to win,’ or it's just going to keep going downhill. But to get this win, things are looking good.”

Peters on what Bender brings to the team: “For a kid in stature, who is kind of a smaller kid, she brings it. She brings it from the mound, she brings it from her bat, she's an athlete. … And she can put the ball out of the park as she had to tonight.”

