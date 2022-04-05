HS Softball: Central Dauphin holds off Cumberland Valley 5-2

Central Dauphin and Cumberland Valley renewed their rivalry Tuesday with very little experience after losing several key players to graduation. But Central Dauphin freshman Stella Gasper showed that experience isn’t always required, pitching to a 5-2 victory over the Eagles at Cumberland Valley.

Gasper walked three and struck out seven batters, continuously making the pitches needed to get out of jams. The Eagles stranded 10 runners, including four on third base.

“Her poise in dicey situations is something you can’t teach,” Rams coach Sam Hartley said. “It is very difficult for a freshman to step up in this Commonwealth Division.”

Central Dauphin had two fielding errors and misjudged two balls into extra base hits, but made the plays when needed. Three times, Gasper recorded strikeouts to end the inning and four innings ended with ground balls or fly balls.

The Rams jumped out in the second inning, taking advantage of two walks by Eagle starter Evelyn Coburn. Gasper ripped a double to right, and two walks sandwiched the hit to load the bases. Brie Lock lofted a sacrifice fly to plate one and Kasi Loser ripped a single to left to drive in two more runs.

Meghan Fisher rocketed a home run to left to extend the Ram lead to 4-0 in the third.

“Meghan Fisher can hit the ball a country mile,” Hartley said.

The Eagles cut into the deficit in the fourth and had an opportunity to score more runs. Kylie Bornman ripped a single off the fence in right. Courtesy runner Sidney Kertes moved to third on a throwing error on Maddie Martin’s grounder to end the inning. Savannah DePietress singled to right to score an unearned run. A ground out ended the inning with runners on first and third.

Kasi Loser, who doubled and later scored on a passed ball in the top of the fifth, and Meghan Fisher had hits in the sixth and seventh innings but could not add to the Ram lead.

Cumberland Valley tallied a run in the seventh. May ripped a single off the third baseman and Emma Morgan singled to left. May moved to third on a fielder’s choice by Bornman. She scored on another fielder’s choice by Naisby. Gasper got a strike out to end the game.

“We had runners on base and we certainly had our opportunities,” Cumberland Valley coach Gregg Williams said. “We just have to capitalize on them. This team battled right to the end and they never quit. We just couldn’t get that hit to bring in some of our runners. The walks and mistakes hurt us. Our two kids struggled with the strike zone. We have fallen behind in every game and that could be our varsity experience so far. We will continue to get better.”

May had three hits for the Eagles, as did Loser for the Rams. Fisher finished with two hits for the Rams.

