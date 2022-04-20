HS Softball: Carlisle's comeback, the end to Big Spring's streak and other notes from Wednesday

An RBI single from Katelyn Coldren in the bottom of the seventh completed a Carlisle comeback and gave the Thundering Herd an 8-7 win over CD East Wednesday in Carlisle.

The Herd (4-2 Mid-Penn Keystone, 4-3 overall) trailed 7-4 heading into their final at-bats after Rachel Pronesti singled in a run for the Panthers (2-4, 2-5) in the top half of the inning to extend the CD East lead.

Addy Gregg, who pitched a complete game for Carlisle, led off the bottom of the seventh with a walk, stole second base and later scored on an Alexis Kline single. Later in the inning, a Taylor Henry hit scored Kline and Molly Renninger to tie the game before the Panthers recorded an out. After CD East recorded two outs, Coldren drove in Henry to cap Carlisle’s third straight victory and to avenge a 9-8 walk-off loss at CD East March 29.

Bulldogs suffer first loss

Big Spring’s season-long winning streak ended at six games, as visiting Waynesboro held on for a 9-8 Mid-Penn Colonial decision at Newville Wednesday. The Bulldogs (5-1 Colonial, 6-1), who had allowed nine runs total in their previous four games, fell behind 4-0 through the top half of the second inning. The back-and-forth middle innings saw them trail 5-2, lead 6-5 and fall behind 8-6. Emilee Sullivan delivered an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 8-8 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but Riley Shetler delivered the game-winning RBI for the Indians (4-2, 6-3).

Kline’s power surge

East Pennsboro freshman Irys Kline continued her early season tear, driving in five runs and belting a home run in the Panthers’ 17-0 Mid-Penn Capital win at Camp Hill. Kline has homered in four of her six games with the Panthers (4-0 Capital, 5-1) with five total home runs and 16 RBIs to lead the team. Five other East Pennsboro players registered at least one RBI Wednesday, including Aubrey Swope, who drove in two. Jordan Capers pitched the three-inning complete-game shutout, allowing one hit while striking out nine batters.

Wednesday's scores

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

State College 10, Cedar Cliff 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 8, CD East 7

Palmyra 3, Mechanicsburg 1

East Pennsboro 17, Camp Hill 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 10, West Perry 0

Waynesboro 9, Big Spring 8

Northern 5, James Buchanan 4

Thursday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Altoona, 4:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Mifflin County, 4:15 p.m.

Chambersburg at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

James Buchanan at Boiling Springs, 4:15 p.m.

Shippensburg at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Harrisburg at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.