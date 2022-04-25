HS Softball: Carlisle wins in extra innings and other notes from Monday

For the third time in less than a week, the Carlisle softball team picked up a one-run victory.

Molly Renninger scored a run in the top of the ninth inning and Addy Gregg pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win Monday in the Herd’s 7-6 decision over Susquehanna Township in a nine-inning Mid-Penn Keystone game at Harrisburg.

The Herd (3-3 Keystone, 6-4 overall) trailed 4-1 through one inning but took a 6-4 advantage into the seventh inning, allowing the Indians (1-6, 1-8) plated two runs in the bottom of the frame to extend the game.

Renninger led off the ninth inning by reaching base on an error, eventually scoring on a Taylor Henry ground ball to give Carlisle the lead. Gregg retired Susquehanna Township in order to preserve the victory.

With the win, Carlisle improved to 4-1 in games decided by one run.

Grove, Smith find a groove

Mechanicsburg’s Kendra Grove and Shippensburg’s Katara Smith enjoyed solid days at the plate to help their teams post double-digit runs in victories Monday. Grove’s five RBIs paced the Wildcats (6-3 Keystone, 7-4) to a 15-7 win over visiting CD East. Smith went 3 for 4 with a pair of foubles and four RBIs to lead the Greyhounds (7-1 Colonial, 10-2) to their third straight win, a 15-3 victory over Boiling Springs. Taylor Rice drove in two of the runs for the Bubblers (3-4 Colonial, 4-5)

Round-trip tickets

Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer and East Pennsboro’s Madison Badali both homered in their teams’ Mid-Penn Capital victories Monday afternoon. Whitmyer went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and six RBIs, highlighted the a 16-0 win for the Shamrocks (5-1, 9-2) over Camp Hill. Meanwhile, Badali went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three runs scored to help the Panthers (5-0, 7-1) defeat Harrisburg 19-2 in Harrisburg.

Monday's scores

Mid-Penn Keystone

Carlisle 7, Susquehanna Township 6 (9 inn.)

Mechanicsburg 15, CD East 7

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 15, Boiling Springs 3

Mid-Penn Capital

Trinity 16, Camp Hill 0 (3 inn.)

East Pennsboro 19, Harrisburg 2 (3 inn.)

Tuesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.

Altoona at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.

Big Spring at Northern, 4:15 p.m.

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.

William Penn at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.