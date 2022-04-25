HS Softball: Carlisle wins in extra innings and other notes from Monday

For the third time in less than a week, the Carlisle softball team picked up a one-run victory.
Molly Renninger scored a run in the top of the ninth inning and Addy Gregg pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win Monday in the Herd’s 7-6 decision over Susquehanna Township in a nine-inning Mid-Penn Keystone game at Harrisburg.
The Herd (3-3 Keystone, 6-4 overall) trailed 4-1 through one inning but took a 6-4 advantage into the seventh inning, allowing the Indians (1-6, 1-8) plated two runs in the bottom of the frame to extend the game.
Renninger led off the ninth inning by reaching base on an error, eventually scoring on a Taylor Henry ground ball to give Carlisle the lead. Gregg retired Susquehanna Township in order to preserve the victory.
With the win, Carlisle improved to 4-1 in games decided by one run.
Grove, Smith find a groove
Mechanicsburg’s Kendra Grove and Shippensburg’s Katara Smith enjoyed solid days at the plate to help their teams post double-digit runs in victories Monday. Grove’s five RBIs paced the Wildcats (6-3 Keystone, 7-4) to a 15-7 win over visiting CD East. Smith went 3 for 4 with a pair of foubles and four RBIs to lead the Greyhounds (7-1 Colonial, 10-2) to their third straight win, a 15-3 victory over Boiling Springs. Taylor Rice drove in two of the runs for the Bubblers (3-4 Colonial, 4-5)
Round-trip tickets
HS Softball: A baker's dozen for Boiling Springs, a comeback for Big Spring and other notes from Thursday
Trinity’s Molly Whitmyer and East Pennsboro’s Madison Badali both homered in their teams’ Mid-Penn Capital victories Monday afternoon. Whitmyer went 2 for 2 with a grand slam and six RBIs, highlighted the a 16-0 win for the Shamrocks (5-1, 9-2) over Camp Hill. Meanwhile, Badali went 3 for 4 with a double, a home run and three runs scored to help the Panthers (5-0, 7-1) defeat Harrisburg 19-2 in Harrisburg.
Monday's scores
Mid-Penn Keystone
Carlisle 7, Susquehanna Township 6 (9 inn.)
Mechanicsburg 15, CD East 7
Mid-Penn Colonial
Shippensburg 15, Boiling Springs 3
Mid-Penn Capital
Trinity 16, Camp Hill 0 (3 inn.)
East Pennsboro 19, Harrisburg 2 (3 inn.)
Tuesday's schedule
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 4:15 p.m.
Altoona at Red Land, 4:15 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at West Perry, 3:30 p.m.
Big Spring at Northern, 4:15 p.m.
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, 4:15 p.m.
William Penn at Trinity, 4:15 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at Spring-Ford, 6 p.m.
