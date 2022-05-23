HS Softball: Carlisle, Trinity, Boiling Springs suffer season-ending losses

A four-run first inning set the tone for Central Dauphin softball in a 12-4 win over visiting Carlisle in the first round of the District 3 Class 6A tournament Monday afternoon in Harrisburg.

Alli Wenrich delivered the big hit for the Rams (14-6) in the first inning, a bases-clearing double with two outs. Wenrich added a home run in a four-run third inning to finish the day 2 for 4 with six RBIs.

The two four-run innings gave Central Dauphin pitchers Bre Lock and Stella Gaspor all the offense that needed to close out the game and help the Rams advance to Thursday’s quarterfinal round, where they’ll visit Chambersburg.

Addy Gregg went 2 for 4 for the Thundering Herd (11-9) and pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing 12 runs (eight earned) while striking out one and walking two.

Class 3A quarterfinals

Susquenita 11, Trintiy 6: The Blackhawks (18-3) broke a deadlocked game open with five runs in a ninth-inning barrage sparked by an Ayahna Fleisher home run. Susquenita’s Lilly Feltenberger also homered twice in a game that propelled the Blackhawks to the semifinals, where they’ll face top-seeded Littlestown in Littlestown at a time to be determined. A four-run first inning, highlighted by a two-run double by Allison Aschenbrenner, gave the Shamrocks (13-7) a lead that later evaporated. Fleisher pitched 7 1/3 innings for the Hawks while Madison Smith threw all nine innings for the Rocks.

Littlestown 12, Boiling Springs 2: Chelsey Stonesifer homered, drove in four runs and earned the win in the circle for the top-seeded Lightning (18-3) with seven strikeouts. Delaney Lawyer pitched for the Bubblers (5-14), striking out three and walking one. Boiling Springs catcher Emma Decker went 1 for 2 with a run scored. Littlestown advances to face Susquenita in the semifinals.

