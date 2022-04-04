HS Softball: Boiling Springs' big swings, Trinity's strong start and other local notes

The Boiling Springs bats wasted no time in getting up to speed at the start of the softball season.

Scoring an average of 18.3 runs per game, the Bubblers have bolted to a 3-0 start with wins over Hanover (17-2), James Buchanan (21-16) and West Perry (17-9).

Seven Bubblers have recorded at least five RBIs through three games, including Maya Fields, who drove in nine runs in seven at-bats and delivered the team’s only home run of the early season. Emma Decker and Taylor Rice drove in seven runs each while Sidney Schoffstall drove in six. Schoffstall also started all three games in the pitching circle, posting a 5.05 ERA and striking out 12 batters while allowing three walks.

The Bubblers are scheduled to open their week Tuesday with a Mid-Penn Colonial bout at Northern before hosting Shippensburg and Trinity Thursday and Friday.

Shamrock shutouts

Trinity has also brought big swings to the early portion of the schedule, but the Shamrocks’ stinginess has also set a tone for the season. Trinity has allowed three runs total in six games, and Madison Smith pitched three shutouts in a span of four days last week. Smith blanked Milton Hershey in three innings Tuesday, Camp Hill in four innings Wednesday and pitched a six-inning no-hitter against Delone Catholic Friday, striking out 16 batters in Friday’s game alone. In six games, Smith compiled a 0.72 ERA with 65 strikeouts to 15 walks while allowing eight total hits.

At the plate, Smith has driven in 13 runs on 13 hits, including two home runs. Only Lindsey Haser (15 hits, 15 RBI, 3 home runs) leads her in those offensive categories.

The Shamrocks are scheduled to visit Susquenita Monday before hosting Harrisburg in a Mid-Penn Capital game.

More gems from juniors

Madisyn Saposnek has anchored Mechanicsburg’s 2-0 start from the plate and the pitching circle. The junior hit a home run and pitched a four-hit shutout against Palmyra in a 9-0 victory Tuesday and struck out 10 batters in a 16-3 win at Central Dauphin East the next day.

Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender also picked up where she left off last season, allowing one earned run in two games for the Greyhounds (2-0) while striking out 18. She also helped her cause by driving in two runs in each of the games.

Quick-strike CV

Cumberland Valley allowed the first run in each of its first two games, but the Eagles responded quickly, and in a big way.

After allowing the game’s first run in the top half of the third inning Tuesday against Mifflin County, the Eagles (2-0) plated three in the bottom half en route to a 6-4 win. In Friday’s game against Northern, the Eagles allowed the first run in the top of the fifth before breaking out with five runs in the bottom half of the inning. They ended up scoring 11 unanswered runs to win 11-1.

The Eagles have another home game lined up for Tuesday when they host Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin.

Staying unbeaten

Big Spring and East Pennsboro also ended the first full week of the regular season without a loss. Big Spring topped Greencastle-Antrim 14-4 Tuesday before taking down Carlisle 9-2 Friday. The Panthers opened the season with a 15-2 victory at Hershey March 25 and followed it up with a 9-1 win over Harrisburg Wednesday.

STANDINGS

Through April 3

Commonwealth Division

Chambersburg 2-0 Commonwealth (2-0 overall)

Cumberland Valley 1-0 (2-0)

Cedar Cliff 1-0 (2-2)

State College 0-0 (0-0)

Central Dauphin 0-1 (1-1)

Red Land 0-1 (1-1)

Altoona 0-1 (0-1)

Mifflin County 0-1 (0-1)

Keystone Division

Lower Dauphin 2-0 Keystone (2-0 overall)

Mechanicsburg 2-0 (2-0)

Carlisle 1-1 (1-2)

Cedar Cliff 1-1 (1-2)

Palmyra 1-1 (1-2)

Bishop McDevitt 0-1 (2-2)

Hershey 0-1 (0-2)

Susquehanna Township 0-2 (0-3)

Colonial Division

Boiling Springs 2-0 Colonial (3-0 overall)

Big Spring 1-0 (2-0)

Shippensburg 1-0 (2-0)

Waynesboro 1-1 (2-1)

Greencastle-Antrim 1-1 (1-1)

James Buchanan 0-1 (0-2)

Northern 0-1 (0-2)

West Perry 0-2 (0-2)

Capital Division

Trinity 2-0 Capital (6-0 overall)

East Pennsboro 1-0 (2-0)

Middletown 1-0 (2-2)

Harrisburg 0-1 (0-1)

Camp Hill 0-1 (0-2)

Milton Hershey 0-2 (1-3)

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.