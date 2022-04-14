HS Softball: Big Spring's Feaser, Piper pitch combined 1-hit shutout at Boiling Springs

Big Spring appeared ready to ride its potent lineup to a runaway win after Thursday’s first inning, a frame in which the Bulldogs sent nine batters to the plate and scored three runs against rival Boiling Springs.

The crooked numbers and big run total never materialized. The scenario that did play out, though, may have been even more encouraging for unbeaten Big Spring’s big-picture prospects.

Pitchers Fallon Feaser and Rylee Piper were dual aces for the Bulldogs, combining for 15 strikeouts and one hit allowed in Big Spring’s 5-0 victory over Boiling Springs in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division matchup at Boiling Springs High School.

Feaser started and went three innings; Piper completed the final four. Together, they allowed just one ball — Kaitlyn Fassl’s second-inning single — to leave the infield.

“That combination has worked for us,” Big Spring coach Mike Gutshall said. “There’s just a little bit of difference in style that they have. We’ll start with Fallon, and Riley has definitely found her niche coming in later in the games. We’ve found a spot where she excels.”

An ace pitching effort had seemed a mere luxury for the Bulldogs in the opening inning, when their bats immediately went to work. Big Spring loaded the bases with no outs, but Boiling Springs starter Sidney Schoffstall was nearly able to pull a rabbit out of her hat, as she fielded a comebacker to get a force at home and then induced a foul pop to get two outs with no runs allowed.

Big Spring was not finished, though. Jenna Hurley’s single to right drove home a pair of runs, and Jaden Hair followed with another run-scoring single. Schoffstall was ultimately able to get the last out and leave the bases loaded, but the Bulldogs had claimed a 3-0 lead.

It took a while for Big Spring to pad that advantage. The Bulldogs stranded four over the next two innings, and Schoffstall and her defense found their groove after that, with three stress-free frames to follow.

“We just have to face that adversity,” Boiling Springs coach Steve Darchicourt said. “We’ve had a lot of sickness the last two weeks and haven’t had a full team at practice in that time until last night. This is a good team, there are good players here, and they just have to believe in themselves and take the little victories that they get and turn them into something positive for the whole team.”

Even with the Bubblers settling in, the three-run deficit loomed large. Feaser worked quickly and allowed just one baserunner in her stint. Piper followed and began piling up the strikeouts, whiffing the side in order in three of the four innings she worked. The only baserunner she allowed was via a two-out walk in the fifth inning. Neither of the Bubblers’ runners reached scoring position.

“I like to block everything out, I like challenges when I’m pitching. That makes it more fun,” Piper said. “I think Fallon has a lot more speed than I do, so that’s one thing that offsets us. Her changeup works slower than mine does. But overall, I think we’re similar. We can both spin the ball, both hit our spots, and we’re both pretty accurate. I think it’s just the speed that is the real difference.”

The Bulldogs padded the lead in the seventh. Kiersten White opened the inning with a single, and a pair of Boiling Springs errors contributed to her eventually coming around to score. Hurley would single for her second hit of the day, and she came home on Victoria Rinaldi’s RBI groundout to make it 5-0.

