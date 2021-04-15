HS Softball: Big Spring's Fallon Feaser scores winning run in walk-off win over Boiling Springs

A two-out error allowed the Bubblers to pick up two runs in the third and Crowther ripped a single to score Taylor Rice in the sixth inning.

Feaser drove in runs with her hits in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Top players

Feaser was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Black also finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Zoey Cummings and White each had two hits for the Bulldogs. For the Bubblers, Crowther had two hits and three runs batted in, and did a solid job at the hot corner, fielding seven grounders and throwing runners out. Taylor Rice had two hits and scored twice. Groff came on in relief and closed the door, getting Carly Galbraith out all three times.

Up next

The Bulldogs will travel up the road to play at Carlisle Saturday for an 11:00 a.m. start.

The Bubblers travel to Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday for a 4:15 start and also travel to James Buchanan Thursday for a 4:15 start.

They said it

Bulldogs coach Gutshall on Feaser: “She just has ice in her veins. Every time she comes up with runners on base, she gets hits. It is like nothing bothers her. She is only a sophomore.”