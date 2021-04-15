HS Softball: Big Spring's Fallon Feaser scores winning run in walk-off win over Boiling Springs

NEWVILLE — Boiling Springs almost sprung a major upset Thursday afternoon, but the first-place Big Spring Bulldogs tallied three runs in the bottom of the seventh for a 10-9 walk-off victory at Big Spring High School.
Trailing 9-7 and down to their last three outs, the Bulldogs battled back as they have all season. Kiersten White ripped a single to left field and moved to second on a bad hop in the outfield. After Bubblers hurler Sidney Schoffstall got an out, Jenna Hurley singled.
Fallon Feaser lined a hit to right that eluded the right fielder and when she retrieved the ball, the tying runs had scored and Feaser was on third base. Madalyn Black lofted a fly ball to right that allowed Feaser to race home with the winning run.
In a game with plenty of action, it was the Bubblers early as they scored six times in the opening inning. Two-run hits by Cora Fries and Emma Crowther highlighted the inning. Summer Leeds drove in another run, forcing Bulldogs coach Mike Gutshall to change pitchers to Sadie Groff.
Groff shut down the Bubblers, allowing only three runs in 6.1 innings, two of which were unearned.
The Bulldogs chipped away, picking runs in five of the seven innings.
Feaser was the catalyst as she had three hits and drove in four runs, while earning her way on base all four times.
A two-out error allowed the Bubblers to pick up two runs in the third and Crowther ripped a single to score Taylor Rice in the sixth inning.
Feaser drove in runs with her hits in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Top players
Feaser was 3-for-4 with four runs batted in. Black also finished 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Zoey Cummings and White each had two hits for the Bulldogs. For the Bubblers, Crowther had two hits and three runs batted in, and did a solid job at the hot corner, fielding seven grounders and throwing runners out. Taylor Rice had two hits and scored twice. Groff came on in relief and closed the door, getting Carly Galbraith out all three times.
Up next
The Bulldogs will travel up the road to play at Carlisle Saturday for an 11:00 a.m. start.
The Bubblers travel to Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday for a 4:15 start and also travel to James Buchanan Thursday for a 4:15 start.
They said it
Bulldogs coach Gutshall on Feaser: “She just has ice in her veins. Every time she comes up with runners on base, she gets hits. It is like nothing bothers her. She is only a sophomore.”
Gutshall on Groff: “I have been with her since she was a freshman and I have that confidence in her, and the ability to talk to her to calm her down. She is special to us. It was fun to watch her battle against Galbraith”
Kiersten White on the Bulldogs’ rally: “I think we are starting off a bit weaker than we should. We are getting into the groove until later in games, but we are starting to come together as a team and not once have we given up — not one inning. We never quit, no matter where we are at in a game, we never give up. Every single girl contributed tonight.”
Bubblers coach Steve Darchicourt on his team’s game: ” I am so proud of these kids. They played the way they are capable of playing. It was a tough loss, but you notice there isn’t a head hanging. They just took the top team in the league to the last of the seventh inning and had a chance to win. We made a couple of mistakes, but we will learn from them. We have two seniors and a group of underclassmen that lost a year of experience last year.”